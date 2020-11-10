Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 saves will now transfer to PS5 A new update will allow players to transfer save data across generations for Marvel's Spider-Man.

With Marvel’s Spider-Man being one of the most acclaimed PS4 games of the last several years, it’s no surprise that Sony and developer Insomniac games are bringing the game over to the PS5. Packed in with the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man and also sold separately, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings several enhancements and additions to the web-slinging adventure. It was originally stated that players would need to start a new game to play through, but Insomniac will now allow users to transfer old save data across generations.

It became a hot point of debate back in September when it came to light that players would not be able to transfer their save data from the PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man to its PS5 remaster. With many planning to run through the game via New Game Plus to experience all of the new bells and whistles on PS5, it was a bummer to learn that the slate would be wiped clean when hopping to next-gen. Insomniac Games posted to Twitter this week to share that they would be rolling out a patch to the PS4 game, allowing fans to transfer their save data to their next-gen console.

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

While the update won’t be ready when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered hits the PS5 on November 12, Insomniac plans to have it ready around Thanksgiving. Surely Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls will take up your time until then.As a courtesy, this update will also bring the new remaster suits to the PS4 version of the game.

This move from Insomniac comes as a response to fan outcry following the reveal of the PS5 remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man. There was also quite the stir about the decision to change Peter Parker’s face model in the game, but it looks like the developer will be standing by the change. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches on November 12 for the PlayStation 5.