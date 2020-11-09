Evening Reading - November 9, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday evening, the start of another week. Last week felt like it was a month long but I must say, congratulations on finding a new President. It's going to be another busy week in gaming as we anticipate the release of the next generation of consoles (soon to be called the currnet-gen consoles, so prepare yourself for that change). Let us first take a moment to look over some of the stellar content posted on Shacknews today, including a review of Bugsnax! And then, perhaps there are some memes we can look at together.

Shacknews Direct

It's an exciting time to be a Shacker! I'm looking forward to seeing you all in Cortex!

I love Tabasco sauce

Seeing how it is made only makes me love it more.

Here's to Halo 2

16 years ago, we first listened through rock and metal and time.



Happy birthday, Halo 2! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/nBKlfORHsj — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

Halo 2 is the best Halo.

Green OG Xbox

The only picture I have of the Halo edition Xbox that my dad got me for my birthday so many years ago. Probably the most happy I’ve ever been for a birthday gift, and a system that heavily influenced the trajectory for my love of games. Very excited for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/brb0IzMFFW — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) November 9, 2020

Donovan coming in with the special Halo edition of the OG Xbox.

Video games are good

I really like video games. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 9, 2020

Some video games are great...

...like Disco Elysium

I just finished #DiscoElysium and now I'm like ... what do I do with my life now? 😅 pic.twitter.com/WUttloF9lp — VOIDFACTORY (@voidfactory) November 8, 2020

Have you played it yet?

Better reflections

you know video game graphics have gotten to the breaking point when the big new feature of these new consoles is that reflections look somewhat better — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) November 8, 2020

How much further can we go?

Paradox

I think we need a supplement to the Tolerance Paradox called the Empathy Paradox: being expected to empathize with people who have no empathy. pic.twitter.com/QApzCrDCCg — "Critical Kate" Willært 🤘🏻 (@katewillaert) November 9, 2020

Some important things to remember.

Math has done it again

a republican on tv just said “it’s important to remember there are just as many people disappointed as there are celebrating in the street” no there aren’t we literally counted — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 8, 2020

Blue hug.

*squeeze*

Well done, North America

Get yeeted.

Baby brushtail possum

This is an Australian brushtail possum. They're rather cute and cuddly.

Here's a photo of me, my quarantine haircut, and my new Xbox Series X for your viewing pleasure. It's the 10th of November in Australia, so the Xbox is already out. Hopefully I get a chance to open her up soon. PlayStation 5 in a few days! Video games are good!

