Evening Reading - November 9, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday evening, the start of another week. Last week felt like it was a month long but I must say, congratulations on finding a new President. It's going to be another busy week in gaming as we anticipate the release of the next generation of consoles (soon to be called the currnet-gen consoles, so prepare yourself for that change). Let us first take a moment to look over some of the stellar content posted on Shacknews today, including a review of Bugsnax! And then, perhaps there are some memes we can look at together.

Shacknews Direct

It's an exciting time to be a Shacker! I'm looking forward to seeing you all in Cortex!

I love Tabasco sauce

Seeing how it is made only makes me love it more.

Here's to Halo 2

Halo 2 is the best Halo.

Green OG Xbox

Donovan coming in with the special Halo edition of the OG Xbox.

Video games are good

Some video games are great...

...like Disco Elysium

Have you played it yet?

Better reflections

How much further can we go?

Paradox

Some important things to remember.

Math has done it again

Blue hug.

*squeeze*

Well done, North America

Get yeeted.

Baby brushtail possum

This is an Australian brushtail possum. They're rather cute and cuddly.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of me, my quarantine haircut, and my new Xbox Series X for your viewing pleasure. It's the 10th of November in Australia, so the Xbox is already out. Hopefully I get a chance to open her up soon. PlayStation 5 in a few days! Video games are good!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

