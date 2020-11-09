Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get a free month of Disney+ Xbox is teaming up with Disney+ to offer users a month-long subscription to the streaming service.

We already know that Xbox Game Pass is a great subscription service that offers users access to a large library of games a modest cost. However, Microsoft is constantly working to improve the service and provide even more to subscribers. The latest Game Pass deal will extend outside the world of gaming to give players some more streaming entertainment. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem a free month of Disney+.

Xbox had been teasing some sort of collaboration with Disney+ on Twitter over this past weekend, officially confirming the news today. This offer is only available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, not users of the standard service. Also, this offer can only be redeemed by new Disney+ accounts. If you already have an active subscription, you can’t use the Game Pass deal to extend your service by 30 days.

The free 30 days of Disney+ will be redeemable starting today up until January 31, 2021. Though it’s only a month-long subscription, it’s certainly enough time to binge through hit series The Mandalorian, and even Season 2 depending on when you decide to cash in on the offer. Of course, Disney+ is also home to practically the full library of MCU, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney films. If you’ve been iffy on plunking down the cash for it, this is a solid opportunity to take the streaming service for a spin.

A free month of Disney+ is available now for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. In its ongoing efforts to beef up Game Pass, we saw Microsoft ink a deal with EA that would bring EA Play titles to the service starting November 10. It’s likely many more deals are to come as Microsoft transitions into its new generation of Xbox. Count on Shacknews for more news and updates on Game Pass.