Evening Reading - November 6, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday again, and just like last week, Sam has abandoned you to my evil plans. It's been a weird week with the election and all, but we've seen some great memes coming out of all the nonsense that ole Donny has been spouting. I hope you had a relatively good week despite the mild panic attacks since election day. We've got a slew of great content coming your way, so let's jump right in and bring this day of posting to a close. The weekend awaits!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The indisputable ranking of every Destiny DLC
- K/DA - ALL OUT EP available now for all streaming platforms
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 6: Steam City Builder Sale
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 6: Spelunky 2 and the indies
- The best VR games of 2020
- Control's next-gen launch delayed to 2021
- Take-Two in talks to acquire F1 developers Codemasters for a reported $973 million
- Rockstar details backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X
- Watch Dogs: Legion update 1.05 patch notes
- P.T. won't be playable on the PS5
- The next Battlefield game is releasing Holiday 2021
- Celeste's creator reveals the protagonist is canonically trans
- Fuser review: Dropping the beat in COVID times
- Ziggurat Interactive's Retro First Friday gets Les Manley in November
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A historical match
The 2020 Presidential Election pic.twitter.com/sFlzz9LiMJ— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 7, 2020
The chair is the best part. It's so satisfying.
What if Biden really is Captain America, though
LMAOOO IM NEVER DELETING THIS APP— EDM BEN 10 🦍 (@_gh0stn) November 6, 2020
pic.twitter.com/krCSZXMfJh
It do be like that sometimes, huh.
Donny doesn't wanna give up the ball...
The entire skit is worth watching, despite being a couple years old, but man... does this part feel super relevant right now.
This is a real bop
RIP RNC pic.twitter.com/QLO5B8sUNV— Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 6, 2020
Never meet your heroes, kids.
And now for something completely different...
Just two alpacas smiling for a photo... pic.twitter.com/4dRbIZuIFQ— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) November 6, 2020
How wholesome is this content? Super wholesome, I know.
The Hero of Time strikes true
How does the fat dick of democracy feel in your mouth?— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) November 6, 2020
Marc isn't having Donny's shit anymore and I'm down with it. When's the new diss track dropping, Marc?
This election has bred some great memes
In Transylvania, COUNT STOP YOU! pic.twitter.com/HclYhpUX7M— ActionMovieDad (@ActionMovieKid) November 5, 2020
The Count is done holding back. Time to meet these fists, bro.
Whoah, I feel attacked
There ain't no lie here.
Lola takes her rightful spot on the throne
It's official. Lola's name is on the wiki and one day she will rule us all.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Lola says hi, again!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 6, 2020