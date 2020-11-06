Evening Reading - November 6, 2020

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday again, and just like last week, Sam has abandoned you to my evil plans. It's been a weird week with the election and all, but we've seen some great memes coming out of all the nonsense that ole Donny has been spouting. I hope you had a relatively good week despite the mild panic attacks since election day. We've got a slew of great content coming your way, so let's jump right in and bring this day of posting to a close. The weekend awaits!

A historical match

The chair is the best part. It's so satisfying. 

What if Biden really is Captain America, though

It do be like that sometimes, huh.

Donny doesn't wanna give up the ball...

The entire skit is worth watching, despite being a couple years old, but man... does this part feel super relevant right now.

This is a real bop

Never meet your heroes, kids.

And now for something completely different...

How wholesome is this content? Super wholesome, I know.

The Hero of Time strikes true

Marc isn't having Donny's shit anymore and I'm down with it. When's the new diss track dropping, Marc?

This election has bred some great memes

The Count is done holding back. Time to meet these fists, bro.

Whoah, I feel attacked

There ain't no lie here.

Lola takes her rightful spot on the throne

It's official. Lola's name is on the wiki and one day she will rule us all.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Lola says hi, again!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

