Black Friday Costco deals 2020 - TVs, PC, and more Costco's Black Friday deals feature plenty of televisions, monitors, and electronics.

This Black Friday will certainly be a strange one. Instead of camping out and lining up in large groups, consumers will have to do most of their Holiday shopping online as nearly all major retailers have shifted to a digital Black Friday format. However, there will still be plenty of deals to take advantage of, so we’re going to highlight some of the best deals from Costco this Black Friday.

Black Friday Costco deals 2020

With Costco having a major focus on home goods and electronics, there are an abundance of TV deals in the retailers 2020 Black Friday offerings. Featuring LG and Samsung, there are plenty of great options if you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment center for the arrival of next-gen gaming.

LG 55" Class - UN7300 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $379.99

- $379.99 LG 65" Class - UN7300 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $499.99

- $499.99 Samsung 55" Class - Q6DT Series - 4K UHD QLED LCD TV - $599.99

- $599.99 Samsung 75” Class (74.5” Diag.) - RU9000 Series - 4K UHD LCD TV - $979.99

- $979.99 LG 86" Class - UN8570 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $1,449.99

Cotsco may not be known for its PC hardware, but they’ve certainly got plenty of accessories and gear. In this year’s Black Friday ad, there are a bunch of monitors on sale. Usually an unexpectedly expensive part of any setup, this is a good opportunity to upgrade monitors without breaking the bank.

Despite it being well over three years old, the Nintendo Switch continues to be notorious for its lack in availability and sales. If you’re still looking to get your hands on Nintendo’s hybrid console, Costco has a really solid deal in its Black Friday ad, so long it can remain in stock.

Nintendo Switch Bundle - Includes Nintendo Switch, case and an additional wireless controller - $369.99

- $369.99 128GB microSDXC 2 pk - $39.99 (Originally $49.99)

- $39.99 (Originally $49.99) 256GB microSDXC 2 pk - $69.99 (Originally $89.99)

Costco has a wide range of products in services, with electronics being just one branch of the retailer’s selections. There’s several neat sales included in its Black Friday ad that don’t precisely fit under any of the aforementioned categories.

That wraps up some of the best Costco Black Friday 2020 deals.