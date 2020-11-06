Shack Chat: What next-gen game do you want to play first?

Next-gen gaming is about more than just consoles. It’s about what kind of awesome software those consoles can run. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch next week and with them come all new opportunities for console gaming. With that in mind, the Shack Chat this week talk about what games we want to start in when it comes to the next generation. Check out the gamut of starting points as we talk about what games we want to play first when the next-gen arrives!

Question: What next-gen game do you want to play first?

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ozzie Mejia, Into the PS5-verse

I was one of the staffers at Shacknews that helped propel Marvel's Spider-Man into the Game of the Year spot just a few years ago. Miles Morales' journey looks to be everything good about that game, but upgraded to the next level in so many ways. Yes, I'm dying to get my hands on this and help Miles take his next step on the path to being a true Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Donovan Erskine, Friendly Neighborhood Editor

You can bet your sweet bippy that I’ll be booting up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales the day that I get my PlayStation 5. When playing the first game in 2018 I thought the tease of Miles getting powers at the end would result in him maybe getting a couple side missions in the next Spider-Man game, but I had no idea that he’d get to be the star in his own story. It’s a game that means a lot to me for a bunch of reasons and I’d like to inject it directly into my veins, please.

Bugsnax - Blake Morse, Kinda bug and kinda snack

There’s no doubt that the first thing I’m gonna do with my PS5 when it gets here is download Bugsnax. I am really stoked off everything I’ve heard and seen about this game and I can’t wait to play it for myself.

Demon’s Souls - Sam Chandler, Has a heart of gold

There’s really only one correct answer here, and it’s Demon’s Souls. For me, it’s the only next-gen game that is actually looking next-gen. The visual overhaul on show here is truly incredible. I can’t wait to take the fight back to Boletaria and see how the game compares to its 2009 counterpart.

Bugsnax - Bill Lavoy, Managing Editor

I’m really itching to play Bugsnax when I get my PS5. Aside from the fact it looks fun, it’s also going to be free on PlayStation Plus, which means I can get my Bugsnax on without spending another dime, and it feels like a really chill way to introduce myself to the PS5.

Demon’s Souls - Josh Hawkins, Guides Editor

There really aren’t many next-gen games to worry about at launch, but Demon’s Souls really has me itching to dive in. I’m not as big of a fan of the Souls’ franchise as Sam or David, but I’m really looking forward to playing through Demon’s Souls when on the PlayStation 5. It’s the one game in the franchise that I’ve never had the chance to experience, and I can’t wait to jump in and see it all for myself.

Outriders - TJ Denzer, News Writer on the storm

The question is what next-gen game would we like to play first, not necessarily what will be available, so I’m going to take some creative liberties here. The game that I’ve had my eyes on the most going into the next generation is People Can Fly’s Outriders. The game isn’t out until December 2020 this year, but every single thing I’ve seen of it has me intriqued, from the elemental powers of the various characters, to the co-op play and gear collection, to the adaptive difficulties and rewards that come with playing at harder levels. I also have full faith in the gunplay because People Can Fly have gone out of their way to earn my trust with work on the likes of Bulletstorm and the Gears of War series. Outriders is going to have cross-play, so I’m ready to take on that world and challenge it with my buddies in what I hope will be a beautiful and continually rewarding looter shooter experience.

But to be honest? The next-gen games I want to play most are Deathloop and Guilty Gear Strive and everything else just feels like filler until I get there in 2021.

Demon’s Souls - David L. Craddock, long reads editor

Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be, but not for the reason you think. Well… okay, not entirely for the reason you think. Yes, I love me some Soulsborne. Yes, I’m still in disbelief that the Souls brand is old enough (11 years this past October!) for any title to warrant a remake, let alone a remaster like 2018’s HD upgrade to 2011’s Dark Souls. Yes, Demon’s Souls holds a special place in my heart: I played it from day one, and while it’s got warts, I love it something fierce.

Truth be told, though, there aren’t many other next-gen games to choose from. As our tech editor Chris Jarrard articulated in his review, the Xbox Series X is running on backwards compatibility through Game Pass due to the delay of Halo Infinite earlier his year. PlayStation 5 has a couple of options. Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks nifty, and I’ll play it because it’s included in the PS5 pre-order bundle I found, though I’m not much of a superhero guy. That leaves Demon’s Souls. No one should ever settle for Demon’s Souls, but realistically, there won’t be much else in the way of next-gen games at launch for either platform next week, and won’t be until early 2021. COVID has caused numerous delays in the industry. That’s understandable, but it doesn’t change the fact that these anemic launch lineups (EXCEPT FOR DEMON’S SOULS PRAISE BE ITS NAME) offers much for gamers looking to justify dropping $500 on another boxy device.

Dead by Daylight - Greg Burke, Head of Video

I spend 10-12 hours a day on my PC. When all my friends jump on at 10pm, it’s literally the last place I want to be. I’m really excited to get a graphics upgrade with Dead by Daylight on the next-gen, the game runs so much smoother on PC, and I’m looking forward to getting that experience on my sofa.

Demon’s Souls-Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

What next gen game would I like to play first when the launch games come to the public? I think I would have to go with Demon’s Souls. I missed it the first time and am interested in the Dark Souls games. I also think the game looks great for a next generation game.

These were our preferred starting points, but where do you see yourself starting in the next generation of gaming? Sound off and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!