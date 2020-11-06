Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 6: Steam City Builder Sale

As of this feature's post, the U.S. presidential election has still not been decided. Following this country is exhausting. Fortunately, there's no better distraction than building your own world and overseeing that for a while. Steam is helping you do just that with the Steam City Builder Sale. As the name implies, it's all about city-building games like Cities: Skylines, Tropico 6, and SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition. But the sim games can go beyond cities, as evidenced by games like Planet Zoo and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3.
Elsewhere, the new Humble Monthly titles have rotated in, Borderlands 3 is getting a nice 69 percent discount from Green Man Gaming, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint is down to its lowest price ever on Fanatical.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dungeons III - FREE until 11/12
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Superliminal - $15.99 (20% off)
- As Far As The Eye - $19.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.95 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $23.29 (22% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $46.69 (22% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.91 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $4.99 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
GamersGate
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare [Steam] - $3.75 (85% off)
- Worms Armageddon [Steam] - $3.37 (78% off)
- Starpoint Gemini [Steam] - $2.80 (80% off)
- Embr [Steam Early Access] - $11.47 (43% off)
GOG.com
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry - $10.19 (66% off)
- Superliminal - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ion Fury - $16.74 (33% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $1.99 (80% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Jazzpunk Director's Cut - $3.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $18.61 (69% off)
- DiRT 5 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Windbound [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
- Kingdom: Classic [Steam] - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 11/9)
- Warhammer Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K Gladius: Relics of War [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf [Steam] - $5.39 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Warhammer Sale.
- Speedrunners Delight Sale
- Maneater [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Speedrunners Delight Sale.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $29.24 (35% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Origin
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
Steam
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/9)
- Daemon X Machina - $38.99 (35% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 21 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy IV - $7.99 (50% off)
- The Steam City Builder Sale
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition - $47.43 (72% off)
- Planet Zoo - $29.24 (35% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk - $10.19 (66% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam City Builder Sale.
- CODE VEIN - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Superliminal - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Doctrine - $6.00 (85% off)
- Terminator Resistance - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
-
