Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 6: Steam City Builder Sale

As of this feature's post, the U.S. presidential election has still not been decided. Following this country is exhausting. Fortunately, there's no better distraction than building your own world and overseeing that for a while. Steam is helping you do just that with the Steam City Builder Sale. As the name implies, it's all about city-building games like Cities: Skylines, Tropico 6, and SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition. But the sim games can go beyond cities, as evidenced by games like Planet Zoo and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3.

Elsewhere, the new Humble Monthly titles have rotated in, Borderlands 3 is getting a nice 69 percent discount from Green Man Gaming, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint is down to its lowest price ever on Fanatical.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code FALL2020 to receive 16% off of a full-priced PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Origin

Steam