ShackStream: Assassin's Creed: Valhalla sneak peek Today we get to dive into the world of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla for an eagle-eyed view of what fans can expect to experience next week when the game launches.

For the longest time I had the title of “Viking Warrior” printed on all my business cards. I mean, I’m a big dude with an even bigger beard and some 23 and me data to back up my claim of having some Nordic heritage. So, as you can imagine, I’ve been patiently waiting to get my hands on the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series, Valhalla. And today my patient waiting comes to an end as I get to give you all a little sneak peek of what you can expect from the game when it launches next week on November 10 on current-gen consoles and Xbox Series S/X and November 12 on the PS5.

I’ll be cracking skulls and stabbing people in the back starting at 11am PT/2pm ET over on Shacknews’ official Twitch page. Folks who want to join in on the conversation will have to head over to the Twitch page to join the chat room. But, you’re always welcome to say here and just enjoy the stream if you don’t feel like leaving the comfort of the Shacknews website. Sure, you can’t talk to me, but I’ll still feel your presence with my magic assassin powers. No matter what, we appreciate you joining in on the fun.

