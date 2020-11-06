Rockstar details backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X Rockstar Games has shared what titles will be playable via backwards compatibility on the new consoles.

Rockstar Games’ next major title may still be years away, but the developer is looking to make sure some of its most beloved games are playable on the latest hardware. The PS5 and Xbox Series X launch next week, both touting impressive backwards compatible libraries. Those libraries are getting stronger, as Rockstar has shared the list of games that will be playable on day one on the next-gen consoles.

Rockstar Games made a news post to its official website detailing the backwards compatible library on the next-gen systems. In addition to Read Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5, several classic Rockstar titles will be coming to the PS5 and Series X.

The following Rockstar games will be backwards compatible on the Xbox Series X:

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

These Rockstar titles will be available on the PS5 at launch:

Bully

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Manhunt

Max Payne

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors

We won’t be getting the inevitable GTA 6 for quite some time, but it’s a nice consolation to have so many classic Rockstar games available to play on day one. Earlier this year it was announced that GTA Online players on PS5 would receive $1,000,000 for free every month up until the game’s free standalone component releases in 2021.

All of the games listed above will be available on their respective consoles when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch next week. For the latest news out of Rockstar Games, you’re already in the right place with Shacknews.