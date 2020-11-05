Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 5 Episode 5 of Shacknews' show about movies, tv, and more is here!

This week has without a doubt been exhausting for so many of us. As we crawl towards the end of the week, join us for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! This is our weekly show here on Shacknews where we take the focus away from games and talk about the latest and greatest in the world of movies, television, comics, and collectibles. Hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke have some fun topics to discuss today, so come join us!

Episode 5 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Stranger Things Season 4 benefited from COVID delays

The Walking Dead casts Hilarie Burton to play Negan’s wife (this show is still on?)

Halloween Kills trailer

Oscar Isaac to star in Moon Knight series on Disney+

Greg’s Collectible corner - Monkey Island for Sega CD

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 review discussion

The most watched streaming movies of 2020

After nearly a year of waiting, Disney+ is back with Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Share your thoughts and opinions on the season premiere as Greg and Donovan recap on the episode and speculate where the series will go in future episodes. The duo will also look back on the most popular movies in streaming in 2020.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to do many more episodes in the future. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 5 of Pop! Goes the Culture!