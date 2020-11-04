Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 12 - The dirty dozen Skankcore is back at it again for another weekly stream, bringing his tally to a dirty dozen. Will he make it to the end of Quest 64? Tune in to find out.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means? It’s time for the beloved Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler to continue his journey through Quest 64. This adventure through a magical world is all part of the Skankcore64 Shackstream, where Bryan works through every Nintendo 64 game. Come and watch!

Skankcore will be going live at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. It would mean a lot if you stopped by the chat and sent all your energy Bryan’s way. He needs as much of it as you can offer in order to smash through the rest of Quest 64.

The journey through Quest 64 has been a long one. So far, Skankcore has put in seven stream’s worth of gameplay. To say it’s a bit of a slog for him is an understatement. But, Bryan is very quickly approaching the end of the game, at which point he’s promised to put up a Twitter poll to help decide which one he ought to play next. Make sure you check out Bryan’s Twitter account so you can cast your vote.

