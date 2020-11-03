New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 3, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday. It's actually Election Day today. I was mistaken saying it was yesterday - timezones are hard. It certainly felt like Election Day was yesterday, though, and I'm sure it's going to feel that way tomorrow and until all is said and done. Let's take a moment to look over some of the content posted on Shacknews today, then look at some Election Day memes and some other goodness to hopefully take the stress out of the day.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A li'l bit of Aussie goodness for you evening

Aunty Donna has a Netflix TV series coming. These blokes finally made it big.

Lovely new wallpaper

This is a good bot

Election Day

New meme format.

Democracy sosig is excellent.

Electoral college makes perfect sense.

Marc Rebillet is right.

Now it's time to count the votes.

It feels so surreal. Such a momentous occasion.

Halo is great

Time for Halo?

He is Turok

Exciting times ahead!

A story from the Titanic

Frank's story is incredible.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's a sleepy boy during the day and active throughout the night where he's usually hunting bugs and geckos.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

