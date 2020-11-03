Evening Reading - November 3, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday. It's actually Election Day today. I was mistaken saying it was yesterday - timezones are hard. It certainly felt like Election Day was yesterday, though, and I'm sure it's going to feel that way tomorrow and until all is said and done. Let's take a moment to look over some of the content posted on Shacknews today, then look at some Election Day memes and some other goodness to hopefully take the stress out of the day.

A li'l bit of Aussie goodness for you evening

Aunty Donna has a Netflix TV series coming. These blokes finally made it big.

Lovely new wallpaper

This is a good bot

Election Day

"I didn't vote for him the second time." pic.twitter.com/9KNFAIeifd — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) November 3, 2020

New meme format.

I wish America gave out Democracy Sausages instead of stickers. Australians are doing it right. — Duhstee (@_Duhstee_) November 3, 2020

Democracy sosig is excellent.

the electoral college is a perfect system pic.twitter.com/D7OEheH9Xo — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) November 3, 2020

Electoral college makes perfect sense.

FUCK DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/EAMtzqULdk — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) September 24, 2020

Marc Rebillet is right.

Now it's time to count the votes.

It feels so surreal. Such a momentous occasion.

Halo is great

"And so, you can have all the great graphics, and all the different characters, and lots of different weapons with amazing effects, but if you don't nail that 30 seconds, you're not gonna have a great game." #Halo #Xbox pic.twitter.com/l3d558OAFF — Halo Codex (@HaloCodex) November 2, 2020

Time for Halo?

He is Turok

Exciting times ahead!

A story from the Titanic

#OnthisDay 1979: Frank Prentice, an assistant purser on the Titanic, described how he survived the sinking of the ship. For more archive on the Titanic, you can visit - https://t.co/fYwWoNhuBT pic.twitter.com/9Qi8zw5g0L — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) October 27, 2020

Frank's story is incredible.

