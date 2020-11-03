Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Zelter, Super Mario 35, and The Stimulus Games More Shacknews highlights have arrived for your viewing pleasure.

If you’ve spent some time on Shacknews, you’re familiar with our Twitch Highlights series. We stream nearly every day of the week, with a variety of shows ranging from topical discussions to traditional let’s plays. Of course, it’s hard to expect anyone to watch every minute of every stream, so we edit the best parts into shorter videos so that you can still keep up. The latest round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are here and ready to be consumed.

The new episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights covers our last week in streaming. We start off with Indie-licious, hosted every Monday by News Editor TJ Denzer, Indie-licious highlights some of the coolest independent titles around. This week, Denzer plays Zelter, a pixelated zombie survival game. We get a look at combat, as well as the survival mechanics in Zelter.

We then get some Stevetendo action. Still a fairly new show to our streaming line-up, Stevetendo is hosted by Steve Tyminski and covers games from Nintendo’s endless catalogue. Though many episodes have covered retro titles, the latest Stevetendo saw our host playing Super Mario 35, the battle royale inspired by the hit franchise. Super Mario 35 was released in honor of Mario’s 35th anniversary and will be available until March 2021.

We once again come back to Skankcore 64, as Shacknews community member Skankcore works his way through every game released in North America for the Nintendo 64. He’s still making his way through Quest 64, but making progress nonetheless. There’s also a look at the latest rendition of the Stimulus Games, where the nerdcore artists were assembled once again to compete in Rocket League and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

