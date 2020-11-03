Friday the 13th: The Game to shutdown dedicated servers with final patch Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer receive support after its final patch this month.

Friday the 13: The Game, originally released back in 2017, put a licensed slasher spin on the asymmetrical survival genre. With one player taking the role of slasher icon Jason Vorhees while others attempted to flee Camp Crystal Lake as counselors. Unfortunately, the game’s post-launch existence has been plagued by problems related to the legal issues with the Friday the 13th property. Now, those issues will result in the termination of the game’s dedicated servers in what will be the final patch for Friday the 13th: The Game.

This news comes in a forum post made by the game’s Lead Community Developer. “All things must come to an end, eventually. And while that statement might sound ominous, there is a lot to cover and a lot of news to highlight,” the post reads. “Dedicated Servers for Friday the 13th: The Game will be decommissioned in the upcoming patch, set to roll out this month, November 2020. What this means is that the game will revert back to peer to peer matchmaking for Quick Play lobbies.”

The legal issues surrounding the Friday the 13th franchise have caused trouble for the video game pretty much since it launched. After years of legal back and forth, the game will be effectively dead when the final patch rolls out later this month. It’s quite the bummer for fans, and even more so for the devs that spent so much time working to make the game the best it could be. The only silver lining here (if any), is that players will still be able to play the game online via Quick Play lobbies. The team will also be leaving double XP, CP, and tape drop rates at their current status indefinitely.

Friday the 13th: The Game will still be purchasable for the foreseeable future, but will no longer see further support after the final patch hits this month. We’ll be sure to update you right here on Shacknews if any more news or information about Friday the 13th : The Game comes to light.