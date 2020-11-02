Evening Reading - November 2, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's the start of another week. This week is one of the most important weeks in American history as the nation (and the world) watches what happens with the election. To take your mind off the stress, let's take a look at some articles posted on Shacknews today and then gander at some memes from around the internet!
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition interview: Continuing the legacy
- Part Time UFO review: The Claaaaaaw
- Everything leaving Destiny 2 with Beyond Light
- Gabe Newell is launching a real Gnome Chompski into space for science & charity
- Bright Memory will be a launch day title on Xbox Series X
- A Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale is coming in late 2021
- Apple announces 'One more thing' event for November 10
- Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X
- Activision Blizzard wants to bring of all its franchises to mobile gaming
- Fortnite next-gen details and specs revealed
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes arrives in 2021
- PS5 custom plate manufacturers curbed following legal pressure from Sony
- Apex Legends update 7.0 patch notes preps for Steam release
- Mando Mondays week 2 arrives with more Star Wars merchandise
- George Orwell's Animal Farm gets a video game adaptation in December
Sage wisdom from the top
We need to stop talking about post-COVID times where “things will get back to normal.” That isn’t going to happen. We need to figure out how to move forward with the virus in our world. We had a chance to eradicate it from our population and failed. This is now the new normal.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 2, 2020
This is very likely the new normal.
Series X launch titles
Xbox Series X launch line-up just arrived in the post pic.twitter.com/HyJZcleui1— Tomb Ramwell (@brrrammers) November 2, 2020
I'm just taking this as an opportunity to talk about Blinx: The Time Sweeper. Blinx is a fantastic franchise (two games!) that should absolutely be revisited. Given the right care and design, it could be Xbox's Mario-like title.
Dust my wets
me: can you dust my wets?— Ebert, but spooky (@horsedivorce) March 6, 2019
server: you can just ask for Parmesan cheese
me, confused, lifts all of my spaghetti with my hands: please. My wets.
Make sure you have a glass of wet with your wets.
Domo arigato mistua Robotto
WHAT IS THIS LIL BOY ON!?— ♈️ (@GuruJeremyfrfr) November 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/47w5AG3Vx5
I'll take some dancing lessons, please.
On the next season of Unsolved Mysteries
I seem to recall very similar incidents being met with tear gas, pepper spray, and batons a few months back because they were “blocking traffic,” and I can’t quite figure out why these ones are treated differently, what an incredible unsolved mystery https://t.co/ymoqe8jERR— Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) November 1, 2020
Such a puzzle.
King of the Hill appreciation post
November 1, 2020
Kahn and Minh were such great characters. This is from the episode The Year of Washing Dangerously, Season 10, Episode 9.
Bowie is a genius
How did he know this in 1999? Genius. pic.twitter.com/mRGaYlLT5I— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 29, 2020
I love that, despite not fully understanding it, Bowie was willing to embrace the internet.
