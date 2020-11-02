Evening Reading - November 2, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's the start of another week. This week is one of the most important weeks in American history as the nation (and the world) watches what happens with the election. To take your mind off the stress, let's take a look at some articles posted on Shacknews today and then gander at some memes from around the internet!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sage wisdom from the top

We need to stop talking about post-COVID times where “things will get back to normal.” That isn’t going to happen. We need to figure out how to move forward with the virus in our world. We had a chance to eradicate it from our population and failed. This is now the new normal. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 2, 2020

This is very likely the new normal.

Series X launch titles

Xbox Series X launch line-up just arrived in the post pic.twitter.com/HyJZcleui1 — Tomb Ramwell (@brrrammers) November 2, 2020

I'm just taking this as an opportunity to talk about Blinx: The Time Sweeper. Blinx is a fantastic franchise (two games!) that should absolutely be revisited. Given the right care and design, it could be Xbox's Mario-like title.

Dust my wets

me: can you dust my wets?



server: you can just ask for Parmesan cheese



me, confused, lifts all of my spaghetti with my hands: please. My wets. — Ebert, but spooky (@horsedivorce) March 6, 2019

Make sure you have a glass of wet with your wets.

Domo arigato mistua Robotto

WHAT IS THIS LIL BOY ON!?



pic.twitter.com/47w5AG3Vx5 — ♈️ (@GuruJeremyfrfr) November 1, 2020

I'll take some dancing lessons, please.

On the next season of Unsolved Mysteries

I seem to recall very similar incidents being met with tear gas, pepper spray, and batons a few months back because they were “blocking traffic,” and I can’t quite figure out why these ones are treated differently, what an incredible unsolved mystery https://t.co/ymoqe8jERR — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) November 1, 2020

Such a puzzle.

King of the Hill appreciation post

pic.twitter.com/SxZvK4VvXN — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) November 1, 2020

Kahn and Minh were such great characters. This is from the episode The Year of Washing Dangerously, Season 10, Episode 9.

Bowie is a genius

How did he know this in 1999? Genius. pic.twitter.com/mRGaYlLT5I — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 29, 2020

I love that, despite not fully understanding it, Bowie was willing to embrace the internet.

