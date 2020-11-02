New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 2, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's the start of another week. This week is one of the most important weeks in American history as the nation (and the world) watches what happens with the election. To take your mind off the stress, let's take a look at some articles posted on Shacknews today and then gander at some memes from around the internet!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sage wisdom from the top

This is very likely the new normal.

Series X launch titles

I'm just taking this as an opportunity to talk about Blinx: The Time Sweeper. Blinx is a fantastic franchise (two games!) that should absolutely be revisited. Given the right care and design, it could be Xbox's Mario-like title.

Dust my wets

Make sure you have a glass of wet with your wets.

Domo arigato mistua Robotto

I'll take some dancing lessons, please.

On the next season of Unsolved Mysteries

Such a puzzle.

King of the Hill appreciation post

Kahn and Minh were such great characters. This is from the episode The Year of Washing Dangerously, Season 10, Episode 9.

Bowie is a genius

I love that, despite not fully understanding it, Bowie was willing to embrace the internet.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad, all curled up tight. Rad is my spirit animal.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

