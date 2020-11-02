Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X
Apple's streaming service will be available on the Series X and Series S at launch.
In addition to being the best way to experience the latest and greatest video games, the Xbox and PlayStation also look to be the premiere destination for other forms of entertainment. The most popular entertainment apps can be found on these consoles, and it looks like another big name is on the way. It’s been announced that Apple TV will be available on the Xbox Series X and Series S on launch day.
The announcement came in a news post made to Xbox Wire. In the post, Microsoft details all of the entertainment apps that will be available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. We recently saw Sony do the same thing for the upcoming PS5. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, and Twitch are all confirmed to be available on the next-gen xbox consoles on day one. The most notable however, is the confirmation of Apple TV coming to Xbox.
Apple TV will be a new addition to Xbox’s line-up of entertainment apps on November 10. “The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.” The app will also be downloadable on Xbox One consoles on the same day.
In addition to housing some of the most popular shows and movie, Apple TV is also home to some unique and exclusive content. The service will be accessible when the Xbox Series X and Series S launch on November 10. In other Apple news, the company announced today that it will be hosting another special event next week, also on November 10.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X
To be clear, this is the Apple TV app, not the Apple TV device or all of its features.
Apple is doing a confusing thing where "Apple TV" is simultaneously the name of
- The hardware device that runs tvOS, has its own App Store, can stream things like Netflix
- The app that runs on the hardware device, as well as iOS and macOS
- The app that runs on hardware from other manufacturers and can access Apple TV+ as well as your iTunes purchased content like movies and TV shows
What the XSX is getting is the third one. It won't be able to use its own App Store or stream things like Netflix (there's going to be a separate Netflix app on XSX so this is unnecessary anyway).
That thing where I get old games to run on Apple TV? That's not what this is. That's me getting the games running on tvOS, so it requires the hardware device.
And strictly speaking these days they've named the latest hardware device Apple TV 4K and retronymed the prior version as Apple TV HD, but yeah for a year or more now it's been pointed out how confusing all of this is
I do think the hardware devices running tvOS are the most underrated thing Apple does, hopefully their next event (next week?) will unveil a new one with a real game controller that's closer to a game console.