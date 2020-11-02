Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X Apple's streaming service will be available on the Series X and Series S at launch.

In addition to being the best way to experience the latest and greatest video games, the Xbox and PlayStation also look to be the premiere destination for other forms of entertainment. The most popular entertainment apps can be found on these consoles, and it looks like another big name is on the way. It’s been announced that Apple TV will be available on the Xbox Series X and Series S on launch day.

The announcement came in a news post made to Xbox Wire. In the post, Microsoft details all of the entertainment apps that will be available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. We recently saw Sony do the same thing for the upcoming PS5. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, and Twitch are all confirmed to be available on the next-gen xbox consoles on day one. The most notable however, is the confirmation of Apple TV coming to Xbox.

Apple TV will be a new addition to Xbox’s line-up of entertainment apps on November 10. “The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.” The app will also be downloadable on Xbox One consoles on the same day.

In addition to housing some of the most popular shows and movie, Apple TV is also home to some unique and exclusive content. The service will be accessible when the Xbox Series X and Series S launch on November 10. In other Apple news, the company announced today that it will be hosting another special event next week, also on November 10.