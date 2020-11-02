George Orwell's Animal Farm gets a video game adaptation in December It seems like a pretty good time for a choice-based adventure game based on George Orwell's political allegory, Animal Farm.

Originally published in 1945, George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a fantastical political allegory with a message that stands the test of time. It speaks to the nature of desires, manipulations, optimism, reality, and corruption that run rampant within political machines and consolidation of power. For better or worse, it’s also a pretty fitting foundation for the core of an upcoming choice-driven adventure game.

Coming from developer Nerial, who worked on political strategy title Reigns: Game of Thrones, and is also working on the upcoming card cheat title Card Shark with Devolver Digital, Orwelle’s Animal Farm is being published by The Dairymen. It will launch on December 10, 2020 on Steam. Based on the 1945 novel, players will take on narrative choices of familiar characters from the story. Whether your story remains faithful to the book or veers in a direction faithful to Orwell’s style of storytelling, Animal Farm will expand upon various situations in which you can spread Animalism beyond the farm or keep it to the confines of your animal-driven government.

As the end of voting for the 2020 election dawns on November 3, 2020, the timing for Orwell’s Animal Farm seems disturbingly appropriate. After all, current events tell us that things could get even more messy before they begin to settle down in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Even then, Animal Farm’s more cautionary messages have remained relevant for decades past the original publication of the book in 1945. Though the story was rather one-to-one with the rise of Stalin’s communist Soviet Union, its themes of fascism, manipulation, and other political atrocities for the sake of control extend well beyond its original intentions.

With the PC launch date set for December 10, Orwell’s Animal Farm will be a touch late to the political party, but whether it becomes all the more relevant on its launch day remains to be seen. Either way, it should make for an interesting play whether you’ve experienced the original story or not. Stay tuned for further updates and details.