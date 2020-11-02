The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes arrives in 2021 Supermassive Games' next choice-based horror adventure is coming next year.

Following the success of Until Dawn, developer Supermassive Games announced The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of smaller, independent horror stories based on player choice and decision. We’ve already seen the first two installments in this series with Man of Medan and Little Hope, and now we know what the third game will be. Supermassive Games has announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, set to release in 2021.

House of Ashes was announced with a new trailer teasing the game’s characters and location. We see a group of soldiers traveling by helicopter to a deserted area. We then see our lead characters navigating through underground tunnels, under threat from some mysterious creatures. We don’t get much of a clear look at the monsters, but we get a sense of the danger through some ominous dialogue. “Do you believe in God?” a character asks. “Well, start believing.”

As has become tradition with The Dark Pictures Anthology series, the trailer for House of Ashes was shown at the end of Little Hope. 2015’s Until Dawn was one of the biggest hits of the current generation, revolutionizing how players experience and interact with horror games. Supermassive took this concept and ran with it, putting 100% of its focus on more independent horror stories that are heavily impacted by player decisions.

It will be interesting to see what Supermassive is able to accomplish with House of Ashes. While Until Dawn was hailed for its scariness and creativity, both Man of Medan and Little Hope failed to garner the same acclaim. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is set to release at some time in 2021. For more news and updates on Supermassive Games, stay with us right here on Shacknews.