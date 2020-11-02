New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

PS5 custom plate manufacturers curbed following legal pressure from Sony

Several third-party groups including PlateStation have run into legal troubles with Sony that are forcing refunds and rebranding.
TJ Denzer
18

After Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5’s side plates are removable, it didn’t take long for websites to spring up offering third-party custom options for color and design swaps on the PS5’s sidings. It seems like a no-brainer for this to be a thing, but it seems Sony isn’t so ready to let it happen. Various legal actions from the PS5 maker have forced third-party entities to offer refunds and shift strategies or shut down and rebrand entirely.

It was back on October 23, 2020 reports of several third-party storefronts popping up arose, such as PlateStation, to offer custom PlayStation 5 side plate options. This was following Sony’s official teardown video that showcased the full disassembly of the PS5 down to its base components. That video showed that the side plates on the PS5 could be removed and reattached with relative ease, and it didn’t take long for these third-party vendors to pop up soon after to try to get their piece of the pie. A couple weeks later, however, the PlateStation website has been shut down entirely, with the company rebranding to Customize My Plates, as well as canceling orders and offering full refunds on custom PS5 plate orders.

While giving a PS5 red, black, or even camo plates to swap out the standard white sounds appealing, it would appear Sony's legal team is out in full force to curb unauthorized third-party manufacturing for its upcoming console.
While giving a PS5 red, black, or even camo plates to swap out the standard white sounds appealing, it would appear Sony's legal team is out in full force to curb unauthorized third-party manufacturing for its upcoming console.

Sony’s legal team has been on the move, according to spokespersons of Customize My Plates in a recent correspondence with IGN. Apparently, the patent and intellectual property laws associated with attempting to sell custom plates for the PS5 are too much legal trouble for a small manufacturer to navigate without issue of copyright infringement. Changing its company name from PlateStation wasn’t enough to satisfy Sony and following the issue, Customize My Plates has found itself issuing cancellations of all orders and refunds to all customers.

Custom plates for the PS5 still seem like an inevitable market, nonetheless. The PS5 is kind of an eyesore in its out-of-box white-plated form, but it would appear that anyone looking to crack that market open will have to be within Sony’s good graces to get things moving. Here’s hoping reasonable options come soon.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 2, 2020 6:52 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PS5 custom plate manufacturers curbed following legal pressure from Sony

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 2, 2020 7:26 AM

      I don't know why Sony didn't embrace this. Rightly or wrongly they have a very bad rep on the look of the PS5 but it could've been a "thing" if they embraced the custom scene.

      I think most custom skins for consoles look awful but whole custom shells could've been cool.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2020 7:38 AM

        Sony might want to capitalize on this themselves

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 2, 2020 7:48 AM

          Maybe they will but they would've got more good will and more of a "thing" by embracing the custom scene then just going down official replacements.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 2, 2020 7:55 AM

            I get why you and I would want that. but the PS is the sony cash cow. they aren't going to let others make money off of it that they can. pay the license fee to Sony and then make them. that's how most of the controller mod companies work.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 2, 2020 8:04 AM

              No, it isn't. It's how a small handful of them work. The vast majority of product is completely unlicensed.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2020 7:59 AM

          I suspect there will be cosmetic bundles ie in the PS3 days there was a "gun metal gray" PS3 for Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle or I think there was a red one for a God of War bundle?

          But yeah. I think it's to keep the console bundles "special" which... meh not a fan of that tactic but okay whatevs.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2020 8:55 AM

        I understand that Sony is being out right hostile with third party hardware manufactures. They don't want any third parties to make controllers either.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2020 11:09 AM

        It may be to do with heat or warranty considerations. Maybe the fins will alter the PS5 cooling profile and cause it to overheat or something.

        There has to be a reason they are so huge, so I’m guessing it’s to do with that. They aren’t suing the people that make the adhesive covers.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 2, 2020 7:36 AM

      That's fun. Now it'll be Chinese plates in a few weeks with no one to available to make threats to.

    • zolointo
      reply
      November 2, 2020 7:44 AM

      Q: The in-box plates seem pretty easy to remove. Why don't y'all just remove and paint your own plates with, wassit called, Plastidip? Probably $10 for a can?

    • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 2, 2020 8:09 AM

      The PS5 is kind of an eyesore in its out-of-box white-plated form

      Highly debatable.

      It looks fine. Not great. Not terrible.
      I’m not buying it to be a centrepiece for my living room. In the end, it plays games and I don’t really care what it looks like.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2020 8:33 AM

        It is an eyesore to me solely because of the bright white shell / fins and size of it all, but in general it's also one of the ugliest designs I've seen when comparing it to the previous decades of consoles. Even when stacked up to some of those recent gaudy as hell PC cases out there, it's really not much more aesthetically pleasing to me.

        You're right it doesn't really matter what it looks like when it's tucked away and doing its job, doesn't mean we have to like the way it looks and can't admit they did a weak ass job with this one. That said, I'm sure plenty of folks out there love the look of this stupid thing. Same as people love all the crazy RGB colored trash out there for PC.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2020 10:59 AM

        if you use any social sentiment tool out there to look at topics like 'ps5 design' or 'ps5 size' you will find it's an overwhelming % that is negative. So no, it's not debatable. You might like it or think it's fine. that average sentiment is it's not fine.

        • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 2, 2020 11:01 AM

          Nobody goes online to post “it’s fine, I don’t mind”
          Are we really trying to debate that stronger reactions are noticed more?

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2020 11:14 AM

        Nah not really. It's fucking ugly and most people seem to feel that way.

        • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 2, 2020 11:15 AM

          No, it’s fine.

          • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 2, 2020 11:58 AM

            No, it's fucking ugly, we just have to deal with it because looks are not the primary function

      • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2020 12:51 PM

        the problem is it forcefully makes itself the centerpiece of the room. Which is not a great idea if you are a gigantic piece of dubiously shaped cheap plastic with blue led lights that complement few other typical living room installments. They could get away with it if it fit inside a regular tv cabinet, but it doesn't.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      November 2, 2020 8:57 AM

      Gosh I hope a small independent company like Sony can weather the storm of anger from all 100 people who are upset about this.

    • OverloadUT legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 2, 2020 12:22 PM

      Naming your company PlateStation and thinking you'll get away with it is an insanely boneheaded move from anyone with any business sense.

      Like I get that Sony is being dumb here, but our legal system requires companies to protect their trademark proactively or they risk losing it in the long term. Sony going after the product concept is stupid, but picking PlateStation for the name really just set the whole thing up for failure.

Hello, Meet Lola