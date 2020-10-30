PlayStation Network server status - Is PSN Down? Having issues connecting to PSN? Here's what you need to do to check if the PlayStation Network server is down.

We’ve all been there. You’re done with your work for the day and you’ve settled in on your couch to play some great video games on your PlayStation. Unfortunately, you can’t get PSN to load and the servers just all around seem to be having issues. Is PSN down? How do you check the PlayStation Network server status? We’ve got the answers right here.

It can be frustrating trying to log on and play your favorite game only to find that the servers are having issues. Before you go resetting your router and troubleshooting your own internet connection, let’s show you how to check the PSN server status.

You can check the PlayStation Network server status at any point by heading over to the official status page on the PlayStation website. Here you can see a breakdown of all the current services and whether or not they are having any issues. If any services are currently down, they’ll be highlighted by an orange or even red circle, depending on how bad the issues are. For additional details about the outage, you can click on the Details dropdown.

You can see all the current server issues that PSN is experiencing on the status page.

Checking the PSN server status is quite simple and will save you from long wait times on hold with your ISP. Since the website breaks things down so well, you can see just how many of the services are down at the time, or if any of the ones you’re trying to access are the problem. Keep in mind, though, that sometimes the page might take a few moments to update after issues start or are fixed.

Now that you know how to check the PlayStation Network server status to see if PSN is down, you can rest easy knowing that this info is always within reach. For more help with PSN or your PlayStation, keep your eyes on our PlayStation topic.