New Demon's Souls PS5 gameplay trailer shows off Armored Spider and Flamelurker bosses The latest gameplay trailer for Demon's Souls on PS5 shows off the remastered looks of the Armored Spider and Flamelurker bosses.

The latest trailer for Demon’s Souls on the PS5 is here and it gives fans of the classic PlayStation game a good look at two of the iconic bosses they’ll face in the adventure.

Fans of the original Demon’s Souls will easily recognize the Armored Spider boss as one of the earlier tough enemies that they’ll face off against as they make their way through the dark and mysterious world of FromSoftware’s classic title. The trailer, which we’ve embedded below, doesn’t stop there, though.

Later on in the trailer we also get a look at the remastered look of the Rock Worms, a random enemy that players can encounter while exploring the Stonefang Mines. After taking down a few worms, the gameplay moves on to the Flamelurker, the next boss that players get a good look at in this new trailer.

The Flamelurker and Armored Spider both look fantastic in the trailer, showing off a lot of the new visuals that BluePoint Games and PlayStation Studios are bringing to the classic RPG. The Demon’s Souls remake is set to release as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will bring all of the fantastical battles that players once enjoyed on the PlayStation 3 to the next generation of gaming with new visuals, performance, and more.

Want to know more about Demon’s Souls? Here’s what the official PlayStation Store states,

In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channeled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds – left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained. Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.”

Demon’s Souls is out on PS5 November 12, 2020, so make sure you pick it up and experience this reborn classic.