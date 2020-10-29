Watch Dogs: Legion first patch notes fix console issues, coming to PC Friday A hotfix hit Watch Dogs: Legion on consoles last night, and a PC performance patch is expected to arrive Friday.

Watch Dogs: Legion is now out around the world and that means more and more players are diving in and possibly running into issues. Thankfully, Ubisoft is already hitting things hard out the gate, and a new hotfix is out on consoles, with a PC performance patch expected to arrive Friday.

The hotfix was detailed in patch notes on the Ubisoft forums. The biggest concerns here are definitely performance on PC, as well as some crashing issues on console. We’ve outlined the details of the hotfix below, so please take a look.

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

According to the notes, players jumping into the game on PC will want to make sure to upgrade their PC’s operative system as well. “We’re also seeing players on PC experiencing crashes when playing on an outdated Windows version.” The post reads after the patch notes. “We recommend updating your OS to updates 1903 or 1909 at the minimum, and strongly suggest having the latest OS system version installed when running the game.”

It’s good to see the Watch Dogs: Legion team already working hard to fix any issues jumping up with the game. Considering the complaints about PC performance that have cropped up since release, it will be interesting to see how the patch changes things up when it releases on PC this Friday.