Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 15

Tonight, we're going to try and keep the Stevetendo success train going with one of my favorite newer Nintendo games, Super Mario Bros 35. This multiplayer battle royale takes the player back to the classic era of Mario and throws in a new twist. I always figured that the hours of Mario playing would pay off and it finally has!

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m PDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m PDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.