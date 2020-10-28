New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Hitman 3 Cloud Version coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's final partner showcase of 2020 revealed Agent 47's arrival on Switch.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo dropped a new Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on October 28, where they gave updates on all of the third-party games coming to the Switch over the next several months. While many of the games had been previously announced for the hybrid console, there was some news packed in there too. Hitman 3 is set to launch in early 2021, and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.

Io Interactive’s Hitman 3 launches this January and will be playable on the Nintendo Switch thanks to cloud streaming. We’ve seen cloud-based streaming become increasingly popular over the last couple of years, but this is the first we’ve seen of Nintendo utilizing the format, at least in the west. In Japan, Nintendo has been using the cloud to bring titles like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to its portable device.

The Switch isn’t the most powerful hardware, but using the cloud will allow players to enjoy games that would otherwise struggle to perform well on the device. It was also announced during the Direct Mini that Control will be coming to the Switch today via the same service.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola