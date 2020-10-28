Hitman 3 Cloud Version coming to the Nintendo Switch Nintendo's final partner showcase of 2020 revealed Agent 47's arrival on Switch.

Nintendo dropped a new Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on October 28, where they gave updates on all of the third-party games coming to the Switch over the next several months. While many of the games had been previously announced for the hybrid console, there was some news packed in there too. Hitman 3 is set to launch in early 2021, and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.

Io Interactive’s Hitman 3 launches this January and will be playable on the Nintendo Switch thanks to cloud streaming. We’ve seen cloud-based streaming become increasingly popular over the last couple of years, but this is the first we’ve seen of Nintendo utilizing the format, at least in the west. In Japan, Nintendo has been using the cloud to bring titles like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to its portable device.

The Switch isn’t the most powerful hardware, but using the cloud will allow players to enjoy games that would otherwise struggle to perform well on the device. It was also announced during the Direct Mini that Control will be coming to the Switch today via the same service.