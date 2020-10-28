Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gets free demo ahead of next month's release You can try out the next chapter of the Hyrule Warriors series with a free demo for Age of Calamity. Available today on the Nintendo eShop.

Set 100 years before the events of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will adapt the Warriors formula into something a bit different. Players will be able to explore the entirety of Hyrule’s massive map from Breath of the Wild, visiting iconic places from the Switch launch title in a new way.

Those looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s release date next month will be happy to learn that they can get a taste of what to expect via a free demo that is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The demo, which was first announced during a surprise Nintendo Direct today, can be downloaded by searching for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in the eShop. Then, simply choose to download the demo, and get to exploring. If you’re excited about Age of Calamity, or just looking for a new game to try out while you wait for new titles to release, then the demo could be a great way to see what Age of Calamity has to offer.

Today’s surprise Nintendo Direct brought even more news, too. Make sure you check out our Nintendo Switch topic for more details.