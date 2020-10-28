Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 11 - Quest 64 Come and hang out with Skankcore as he looks to continue his adventure through every Nintendo 64 game.

The Nintendo 64 was an incredible console. Gamers were blown away by moving around in the third dimension and the vibrant colors achievable with 64-bit technology. Now, some 20-odd years later, Shacknews’ own Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler is working his way through every game released in North America. On today’s stream, the eternally affable Skankcore is continuing his trek through Quest 64. Come and watch!

Skankcore will be going live at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. Make sure you swing by, drop into the chat, and give Bryan a hearty “G’day!” Tell him Sam sent you.

So, you may be asking, “How many Nintendo 64 games were released in North America?” As it turns out, there were 296 titles released in NTSC territories, with 51 unique titles for the region. This far beats out the number of PAL titles, which was a measly 243 with only 6 unique games.

Right now, Skankcore is locked in some kind of purgatory, where all he knows is Quest 64. It is his past, his present, and his future. Perhaps today will be the day that he overcomes this Sisyphean task and gets to move on to the next great hit. Superman 64, perhaps? Personally, I’m hanging out for something like Snowboard Kids or Bomberman 64.

