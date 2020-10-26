Evening Reading - October 26, 2020

Would you look at that, another week has started already. I can hardly believe it. It feels like just yesterday I was wishing you all a good weekend. How was your Saturday and Sunday? I trust you stayed safe and also went out and voted? If you've yet to vote, make sure you get that squared away. Now, let's take a look at some articles from today as well as some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Ghostrunner review: Elegance, precision, and power
- The Best Nintendo Switch games of 2020
- Hasbro reveals line-up of new Star Wars figures for Mando Mondays
- R-Type Final 2 coming Spring 2021
- Apex Legends adds Horizon and heads to Olympus for Season 7
- Facebook Gaming adds cloud functionality to its existing service
- Star Wars Squadrons celebrates The Mandalorian with free DLC
- PLAYISM Executive Producer talks varied indie games & their role in next-gen
- Destruction AllStars delayed to February 2021
- Xbox Series X official walkthrough covers UI, gameplay, load times, and more
- Grim Fandango, Celeste & PUBG are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year updates adds new features and cosmetics
- Phil Spencer teases the return of 1 vs 100 on Xbox Series X
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
PlayStation 5
At long last…— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 26, 2020
Greatness no longer awaits.
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/VhegH2pdlO
Exciting! Stay tuned for more.
NFL memes!
The best DK Metcalf chasedown tackle memes... pic.twitter.com/6GCZxm9Ii1— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 26, 2020
Oh, mate. He's gonna get ya!
Halloween time
October 24, 2020
King of the Hill is great. This episode is also great. It's Season 2, Episode 4, for those that want to go and check it out.
Dana Donnelly is hilarious
huge pet peeve of mine is when im making my boyfriend take pics of me in public and a stranger stops and asks if we want one of the two of us together. um lmao no babe, that’s not what this is, he’s merely my photo servant and my instagram followers need to think im single.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) October 24, 2020
This comedian's Twitter feed is full of these gems. I love a bit of social commentary.
Fairy tales are weird
Prince Charming: omg who is the hot chick in the casket— not brendan (@crocodilethumbs) October 26, 2020
Me:
Prince Charming: I’m gonna kiss her
Me: i don’t think that will bring her back
Prince Charming: bring who back
Maybe we shouldn't be digging too deep into these stories.
Cat's hug on their own schedule
hug pic.twitter.com/XpmWGysOYQ— spoo 'k' (@kbuddyartist) October 1, 2020
It's a great day when a cat decides to bless you with a lap cuddle.
Her name is Lola!
She is a puppy!
PS5 stands for Popped Shirt 5
Not too sure how to make it work for the toothbrush though.
Among Us
imagine corpse and soulja boy playing among us together 😭 they would get along so well pic.twitter.com/Zw1xb248Sw— mikayla ☽ (@fentycorpse) October 27, 2020
This game is still so great.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 26, 2020.
Here's a photo of Rad having a real good sleep in a comfy blanket. He likes finding little nooks like this and settling in.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
