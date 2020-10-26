Evening Reading - October 26, 2020

Would you look at that, another week has started already. I can hardly believe it. It feels like just yesterday I was wishing you all a good weekend. How was your Saturday and Sunday? I trust you stayed safe and also went out and voted? If you've yet to vote, make sure you get that squared away. Now, let's take a look at some articles from today as well as some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

PlayStation 5

At long last…



Greatness no longer awaits.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/VhegH2pdlO — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 26, 2020

Exciting! Stay tuned for more.

NFL memes!

The best DK Metcalf chasedown tackle memes... pic.twitter.com/6GCZxm9Ii1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 26, 2020

Oh, mate. He's gonna get ya!

Halloween time

pic.twitter.com/WQC7TXLUx3 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) October 24, 2020

King of the Hill is great. This episode is also great. It's Season 2, Episode 4, for those that want to go and check it out.

Dana Donnelly is hilarious

huge pet peeve of mine is when im making my boyfriend take pics of me in public and a stranger stops and asks if we want one of the two of us together. um lmao no babe, that’s not what this is, he’s merely my photo servant and my instagram followers need to think im single. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) October 24, 2020

This comedian's Twitter feed is full of these gems. I love a bit of social commentary.

Fairy tales are weird

Prince Charming: omg who is the hot chick in the casket



Me:



Prince Charming: I’m gonna kiss her



Me: i don’t think that will bring her back



Prince Charming: bring who back — not brendan (@crocodilethumbs) October 26, 2020

Maybe we shouldn't be digging too deep into these stories.

Cat's hug on their own schedule

It's a great day when a cat decides to bless you with a lap cuddle.

Her name is Lola!

She is a puppy!

PS5 stands for Popped Shirt 5

Not too sure how to make it work for the toothbrush though.

Among Us

imagine corpse and soulja boy playing among us together 😭 they would get along so well pic.twitter.com/Zw1xb248Sw — mikayla ☽ (@fentycorpse) October 27, 2020

This game is still so great.

Here's a photo of Rad having a real good sleep in a comfy blanket. He likes finding little nooks like this and settling in.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.