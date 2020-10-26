Facebook Gaming adds cloud functionality to its existing service Facebook Gaming adds cloud functionality to its existing service

Facebook Gaming has been the social media company’s foray into one of entertainment’s biggest mediums. Competing with Twitch and YouTube, Facebook gaming allows players to livestream and upload a variety of gaming content. Facebook Gaming is looking to expand its existing service, as the company announced it’s adding cloud gaming functionality.

Facebook’s website provides a more in-depth look at the move to integrate cloud gaming into the company’s service. Be aware that this isn’t like what we’ve recently seen from Google and Amazon, as Facebook is not creating a new service or charging an additional fee. In fact, one of the company’s main selling points has been its transparency on the service.

“We believe in the long-term future of cloud gaming, but we aren’t going to try to wow you with the wonders of our data centers, compression algorithms, resolutions, or frames per second. Cloud game streaming for the masses still has a way to go, and it’s important to embrace both the advantages and the reality of the technology rather than try to oversell where it’ll be in the future.” said Jason Rubin, VP of play at Facebook.

Facebook goes on to say that they’re not trying to take players away from their current hardware. Instead, this service is meant to complement the existing offerings from Facebook Gaming. This is the key separator between Facebook Gaming and Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. Facebook is now newcomer to the distribution of games, as the company’s early days featured flash games like Farmville and Draw Something.

Facebook’s other ventures into gaming include VR, as we just saw the Oculus Quest 2 hit the market. For more news and updates from the company, visit the Facebook Gaming topic page on Shacknews.