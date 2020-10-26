Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Among Us, Rocket League, and Skul: The Hero Slayer! Episode 24 of the Shacknews Twitch Highlights is up and the Shacknews staff acts all sorts of sus in Among Us.

The Shacknews team continues to storm the Twitch gates and unleash a barrage of killer livestreaming content. But there's a lot to consume out there in a media-filled landscape, so there's a chance you might not have watched every moment. Fortunately, we can bring you the abridged version with the Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

We sure know all about team building here at Shacknews, so naturally the staff dove into Among Us for the first time. It won't be the last time, but man, some of us here have some trust issues to work out. Also, we really need to do better at noticing dead bodies. They could be attracting flies and some of us wouldn't notice. We have the full Among Us stream available for you to watch below.

You can also check out TJ Denzer playing Skul: The Hero Slayer. And later, you can catch him talking to one of the developers behind Zelter. If you've been paying attention today, you'll notice that Zelter is also our featured game on this week's Indie-licious, so go check that out.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games continues with more competition among the Shacknews staff. We played some more Brawlhalla, but we also tried out something new. We jumped into Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid and for many of us who miss the days of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, this turned out to be the game for us. And of course, we wrapped things up with Rocket League. It was another exciting outing for the staff and we hope to do it all again soon.

