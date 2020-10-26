Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 13

Another week, another chance to keep the Stevetendo show success going. Tonight on the program we're gonna play one of my favortie Super Nintendo games as well as one of the best games released. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers as it brought the series into the 16-bit era of gaming. A memory I have of the game is playing it at one of my mother's friends houses and wanting it for myself. I discovered it in the glovebox in the family car and had to tell my mother that I found one of my Christmas gifts.

