Grim Fandango, Celeste & PUBG are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass is set to get just a bit bigger with additions like Celeste, Grim Fandango Remastered, and more.
Josh Hawkins
2

Xbox Games Pass is the gift that keeps giving. Subscribers to the Xbox monthly service will be happy to know that Microsoft is continuing to expand the offerings on the Android, PC, and console libraries for Xbox Game Pass with a few new additions.

Xbox Game Pass Additions for October 2020

With three different versions of Xbox Game Pass to keep up with now, the service continues to grow and expand. The latest editions to the console version of Game Pass include:

  • Carto
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Celeste
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Eastshade
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

That’s not all that’s coming to Game Pass this month, though. Here’s a look at all the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC:

  • Carto
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Celeste
  • Comanche
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Eastshade
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

Finally, let’s take a look at the new adventures coming to Xbox Game Pass for Android:

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • PUBG
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Celeste
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Eastshade
  • Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

As you can see, the list of games for each platform of Xbox Game Pass has increased a pretty good amount. These new additions are great to see, and if you haven’t had a chance to play games like Celeste or Deep Rock Galactic, then this is a perfect opportunity to do so. It’s also nice to see Ark: Survival Evolved getting some additional love, as Studio Wildcard has continued to explore and expand that game quite a bit over the years.

For more info on the latest games joining Xbox Game Pass, make sure you head over to the official Xbox news post. You can also check out our Game Pass topic for more info and content surrounding Microsoft’s console and Game Pass itself.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

