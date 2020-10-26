Grim Fandango, Celeste & PUBG are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month Xbox Game Pass is set to get just a bit bigger with additions like Celeste, Grim Fandango Remastered, and more.

Xbox Games Pass is the gift that keeps giving. Subscribers to the Xbox monthly service will be happy to know that Microsoft is continuing to expand the offerings on the Android, PC, and console libraries for Xbox Game Pass with a few new additions.

With three different versions of Xbox Game Pass to keep up with now, the service continues to grow and expand. The latest editions to the console version of Game Pass include:

Carto

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Unruly Heroes

Celeste

Deep Rock Galactic

Eastshade

Knights and Bikes

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

That’s not all that’s coming to Game Pass this month, though. Here’s a look at all the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC:

Carto

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Unruly Heroes

Celeste

Comanche

Deep Rock Galactic

Eastshade

Knights and Bikes

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

Finally, let’s take a look at the new adventures coming to Xbox Game Pass for Android:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

PUBG

ScourgeBringer

Unruly Heroes

Celeste

Deep Rock Galactic

Eastshade

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition

As you can see, the list of games for each platform of Xbox Game Pass has increased a pretty good amount. These new additions are great to see, and if you haven’t had a chance to play games like Celeste or Deep Rock Galactic, then this is a perfect opportunity to do so. It’s also nice to see Ark: Survival Evolved getting some additional love, as Studio Wildcard has continued to explore and expand that game quite a bit over the years.

For more info on the latest games joining Xbox Game Pass, make sure you head over to the official Xbox news post. You can also check out our Game Pass topic for more info and content surrounding Microsoft’s console and Game Pass itself.