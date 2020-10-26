Phil Spencer teases the return of 1 vs 100 on Xbox Series X The head of Xbox spoke to the return of the beloved trivia game.

With the Xbox Series X ushering in a new generation for Microsoft’s line of consoles, the company has been stacking up on games to beef up its lineup. We already know that Halo Infinite and a Fable reboot are on the way, but there’s another title from Microsoft’s catalogue that fans have been clamoring for over the last several years. 1 vs 100 was a popular game show video game on the Xbox 360, and could potentially make its triumphant return on the Series X, according to Phil Spencer.

Phil Spencer was a part of a FanFest stream on Friday, October 23. The event was intended to feature a trivia game, but the quiz was scrapped after some technical difficulty issues. As reported by VGC, a fascinating nugget of information came out of Spencer when speaking to the community about the trivia game that the team had planned for FanFest.

“We’ll learn. Maybe we should even be building our own trivia game, like from our past, that allows people to play a trivia game more often, maybe that could happen…”

Of course, this feels like a direct reference to 1 vs 100. Based on the television program of the same name, 1 vs 100 released on the Xbox 360 back in 2009. Playing as their created avatars, this game pit one player against 100 others in a test of trivia. Free for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this title had a very brief lifespan before being discontinued by Microsoft.

Interestingly enough, players were able to win some pretty sweet prizes in 1 vs 100. The player playing as “The One” could potentially walk away with 10,00 Microsoft Points ($125 USD value), while the one hundred players making up the mob could earn an array of smaller prizes. There’s a lot that Microsoft could do in regards to rewards in a potential reboot of the game show.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Xbox team is actually bringing back the beloved game show, or if it was just a fun nod to Xbox history from Phil Spencer himself. The next-generation of Xbox is set to begin when the Series X launches in a couple of weeks on November 10.