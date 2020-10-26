New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Phil Spencer teases the return of 1 vs 100 on Xbox Series X

The head of Xbox spoke to the return of the beloved trivia game.
Donovan Erskine
2

With the Xbox Series X ushering in a new generation for Microsoft’s line of consoles, the company has been stacking up on games to beef up its lineup. We already know that Halo Infinite and a Fable reboot are on the way, but there’s another title from Microsoft’s catalogue that fans have been clamoring for over the last several years. 1 vs 100 was a popular game show video game on the Xbox 360, and could potentially make its triumphant return on the Series X, according to Phil Spencer.

Phil Spencer was a part of a FanFest stream on Friday, October 23. The event was intended to feature a trivia game, but the quiz was scrapped after some technical difficulty issues. As reported by VGC, a fascinating nugget of information came out of Spencer when speaking to the community about the trivia game that the team had planned for FanFest.

Of course, this feels like a direct reference to 1 vs 100. Based on the television program of the same name, 1 vs 100 released on the Xbox 360 back in 2009. Playing as their created avatars, this game pit one player against 100 others in a test of trivia. Free for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this title had a very brief lifespan before being discontinued by Microsoft. 

Interestingly enough, players were able to win some pretty sweet prizes in 1 vs 100. The player playing as “The One” could potentially walk away with 10,00 Microsoft Points ($125 USD value), while the one hundred players making up the mob could earn an array of smaller prizes. There’s a lot that Microsoft could do in regards to rewards in a potential reboot of the game show.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Xbox team is actually bringing back the beloved game show, or if it was just a fun nod to Xbox history from Phil Spencer himself. The next-generation of Xbox is set to begin when the Series X launches in a couple of weeks on November 10.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola