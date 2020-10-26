Phil Spencer teases the return of 1 vs 100 on Xbox Series X
The head of Xbox spoke to the return of the beloved trivia game.
With the Xbox Series X ushering in a new generation for Microsoft’s line of consoles, the company has been stacking up on games to beef up its lineup. We already know that Halo Infinite and a Fable reboot are on the way, but there’s another title from Microsoft’s catalogue that fans have been clamoring for over the last several years. 1 vs 100 was a popular game show video game on the Xbox 360, and could potentially make its triumphant return on the Series X, according to Phil Spencer.
Phil Spencer was a part of a FanFest stream on Friday, October 23. The event was intended to feature a trivia game, but the quiz was scrapped after some technical difficulty issues. As reported by VGC, a fascinating nugget of information came out of Spencer when speaking to the community about the trivia game that the team had planned for FanFest.
Of course, this feels like a direct reference to 1 vs 100. Based on the television program of the same name, 1 vs 100 released on the Xbox 360 back in 2009. Playing as their created avatars, this game pit one player against 100 others in a test of trivia. Free for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this title had a very brief lifespan before being discontinued by Microsoft.
Interestingly enough, players were able to win some pretty sweet prizes in 1 vs 100. The player playing as “The One” could potentially walk away with 10,00 Microsoft Points ($125 USD value), while the one hundred players making up the mob could earn an array of smaller prizes. There’s a lot that Microsoft could do in regards to rewards in a potential reboot of the game show.
We’ll have to wait and see if the Xbox team is actually bringing back the beloved game show, or if it was just a fun nod to Xbox history from Phil Spencer himself. The next-generation of Xbox is set to begin when the Series X launches in a couple of weeks on November 10.
