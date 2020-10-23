Unboxing & review: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector's Edition We got our hands on the Collector's Edition for World of Warcraft's latest expansion.

World of Warcraft is still going strong so many years after its initial release. This can be mainly attributed to developer Blizzard continuing to support the MMO RPG with new updates and content. The next big expansion for World of Warcraft, titled Shadowlands, will be the next big drop of content for players. In celebration of its launch, Blizzard released a Collector’s Edition full of Shadowlands-themed goodies. We received one and unpacked it for your viewing pleasure.

The full unboxing and review of the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition was posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel and can be viewed below. The Collector’s Edition comes with a batch of digital goodies for players to redeem in-game. This includes a new mount, pet, cosmetics, and a character level boost. Players will also receive a code to download the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands soundtrack.

As for the physical bonuses, the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition features a themed mousepad, a longtime tradition of WoW expansion Collector’s Editions. Buyers will also receive four unique die-cast pins. These pins are based on the joinable covenants in Shadowlands: Kyrian, Necrolord, Night Fae, and Venthyr.

The Collector’s Edition also comes with a hardcover art book, featuring concept art for the locations and characters in Shadowlands. If you’re interested in picking up the bundle for yourself, the WoW: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition is currently retailing for $119.99 USD. As for the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion itself, the expansion was recently delayed to later in 2020. For more unboxings and reviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.