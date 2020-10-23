COD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught will be PlayStation exclusive until 2021 Activision and Treyarch have shared new information about the Zombies co-op mode in Black Ops Cold War.

The CoD franchise is back in the hands of Treyarch, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War set to launch in just a few weeks. Being the fifth installment in the Black Ops series, fans expect to see several staples return in the newest title. This includes Zombies, a survival mode that pits a handful of players against endless waves of the undead. Black Ops Cold War is introducing a new way to battle these hellish creatures with Zombies Onslaught, a co-op mode that will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Activision made a post to the official PlayStation website to share new information about Zombies Onslaught in Black Ops Cold War.

“During Requiem’s investigation of Dark Aether anomalies at various, familiar locations across the globe, your strike team encounters a mysterious Orb radiating dangerously high levels of unnatural energy. As your team of two investigates the anomalies, the Orb creates a barrier trapping your team inside a specific zone, and a seemingly unending horde of zombies is unleashed. With nowhere to run, your team has a single goal in mind: stay alive.”

The mode will see two players going to different locations inspired by story and multiplayer maps. Using custom loadouts, players will fight against the undead as they move from space to space around a map. Similar to standard zombies gameplay, enemies become stronger as players progress.

Zombies Onslaught will be a timed-excluisive game mode for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 until November 6, 2021. Meaning that if you aren’t playing on Sony’s consoles, you’ll have to wait a year to get your hands on the new mode. While this may be disappointing, it’s not the first time Call of Duty has had a game mode exclusive to PlayStation. 2019’s Modern Warfare had a Spec Ops mode that is just now coming to platforms outside of the PS4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020. For more on the upcoming game, stick with us here on Shacknews.