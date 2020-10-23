Shacknews Dump - October 23, 2020 What a week it has been! Politicians killing it on Twitch, VR flight sim, and more await you in this week's episode of the Shacknews Dump.

Dang, dude. You made it. We made it. It’s the end of the week, and you know what that means. A heaping helping of gaming news awaits on the Shacknews Dump as we take a look at star streamer politicians, speculate on new Kojima games, and put strap a headset on to go VR soaring in the clouds.

On this October 23 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got to mix politics and games for once. After all, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez absolutely slayed in her debut stream on Twitch where she played Among Us with popular streamers. We even got to see the specs on what kind of rig a congress gamer uses. Good for Ilhan Omar because it would probably serve her well is she wanted to get in on the VR update coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. A closed beta is rolling out soon, aimed at bringing virtual reality to the game.

Tune in as we talk about these stories and more today on the Shacknews Dump at 1 p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET, live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also catch it live below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump.

As always, we’d like to thank all of our viewers for tuning into projects like the Shacknews Dump and other livestreams here on the site and channel. Your interaction and support make it all the more worthwhile. If you’d like to support Shacknews further, don’t forget to subscribe to us on Twitch and consider checking out Shacknews Mercury where you can directly support the site for as little as a dollar a month. See cute pupper Lola over there on the left? Click on her if you want to find out more. Meanwhile, if you have Amazon Prime and don’t want to spend another dime, don’t forget that you get a Twitch subscription for free each month. Be sure your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts are linked and feel free to share that sweet free subscription with us if you’d like.

We not be as cool as AOC, but we hope that won’t stop you from stopping by our Twitch channel and joining in as we go live with the Shacknews Dump shortly.