Phasmophobia has been making the rounds since its release and those jumping into the game will find that there is actually very little documentation for it. While most of the streamers will usually have up to four players roaming around in a game, some have found themselves wondering if they can play Phasmophobia with two players. Here’s the answer.

Can you play Phasmophobia with two players?

Yes, you can play Phasmophobia with two players. In fact, there’s no limit to how few players you can play Phasmophobia with. If you’re brave enough, you can even head into ghost hunts with just a single player, making everything that much more difficult to pull off.

All you need to do to play Phasmophobia with two players is invite a friend via the room code in the top right and then jump right in. While it will make things a bit more difficult than if you had three of four players, some of the missions in Phasmophobia even recommend only needing two players to complete the runs.

It isn't recommended to play Phasmobia's larger maps like Asylum and Highschool with less than four players.

While you can play with two players, there are a couple of maps that it is not recommended to play with fewer players. Maps like Asylum and Brownstone High School require you to walk through a lot of dark areas, which drains your Sanity quite a bit, especially on higher difficulty levels. If you’re only playing with two players, then it is recommended to stick with smaller jobs like farmhouses and suburban houses.

Also, depending on the difficulty level that the job is, you may want to invite more friends. Professional difficulty jobs require a good team to complete and your Sanity will drain much faster, which means you’ll want to have more players to help out, especially if the ghost decides to start hunting and taking out your members early on.

Now that you know you can play Phasmophobia with two players, make sure you check out our guide on how to play Phasmophobia for more information on how to get started.