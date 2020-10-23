New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 23: PS4 Halloween Sale continues

Get into the holiday spirit and dive into PlayStation's Halloween Sale, which is in its second week and won't be here much longer.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Halloween still isn't here yet, but that means there's still more time for the PlayStation team to offer up a handful of great games to celebrate the season. If you want to build a collection of Halloween games and Halloween-adjacent games, including Death Stranding, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, and others, then you still have another week to grab them. Have your game collection ready to boot up before Halloween touches down next weekend.

If you're looking for scares on different platforms, then take a look at Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch. As long as you're on the eShop, you can pick up the best from Ubisoft, WB Games, and the Mega Man franchise. Over on Xbox, Gold members can pick up Destiny 2 for a low price, along with some "cozy games" that should help you relax. Because not everything has to be scary.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola