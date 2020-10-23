Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 23: PS4 Halloween Sale continues

Halloween still isn't here yet, but that means there's still more time for the PlayStation team to offer up a handful of great games to celebrate the season. If you want to build a collection of Halloween games and Halloween-adjacent games, including Death Stranding, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, and others, then you still have another week to grab them. Have your game collection ready to boot up before Halloween touches down next weekend.
If you're looking for scares on different platforms, then take a look at Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch. As long as you're on the eShop, you can pick up the best from Ubisoft, WB Games, and the Mega Man franchise. Over on Xbox, Gold members can pick up Destiny 2 for a low price, along with some "cozy games" that should help you relax. Because not everything has to be scary.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut - FREE!
- Maid of Sker - FREE!
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Project CARS 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 21 - $40.19 (33% off)
- UFC 4 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $20.09 (33% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE TRIAL until 10/26)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cozy Games Sale
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - $10.49 (30% off)
- Slime Rancher - $6.99 (65% off)
- House Flipper - $20.99 (30% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator - $16.49 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Hack Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- For Honor - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- UFC 4 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Halloween Sale
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition (RE3 + RE2) - $39.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection (The New Colossus + The New Order + The Old Blood + Youngblood) - $47.99 (40% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Donut County - $5.19 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Payback - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Vampyr - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- The Outer Worlds - $47.99 (20% off)
- Alien Isolation - $19.99 (45% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Red Lantern - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $10.04 (30% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- WB Games Family Fun Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $34.99 (30% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $26.79 (35% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Invisible Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Prom XXL - $9.59 (35% off)
- Dead End Job - $7.64 (55% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $4.99 (75% off)
- Riverbond - $7.49 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
