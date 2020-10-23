Xur's location and wares for October 23, 2020 Find out where Xur is this week in Destiny 2.

It's Friday, which means that Xur is ready to make his weekly comeback. While he won't be fetching any sweet PVP scores this weekend, he does have a slew of new things for sell. Here's what you need to know to find Xur's location and pick up his wares.

As with most weeks, Xur can be found somewhere throughout the Director. Fortunately for you, we know just the post. To find Xur, head on over to the EDZ and look for him over in Winding Cove.

Once you’ve located Xur, you can talk to him about the various items he has to offer. This week, Xur has the following items available for purchase:

Cerberus+1 - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants - 23 Legendary Shards

Heart of Inmost Light - 23 Legendary Shards

Felwinter's Helm - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Visiting Xur and picking up items you don’t already have can be a really good way to score some extra loot without having to jump through a lot of hoops. If you’re running low on the Legendary Shards you need to buy new things, then be sure to check out our handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Not sure what items to purchase from Xur=? We recommend grabbing anything you don’t already have. Xur is easily one of the best ways to fill out the missing pieces of your Collections, and you should take advantage of his prices and availability whenever you can. We're also not 100% sure how Xur is set to change when Bungie starts vaulting content next month, so make the most of these last couple of trips before things possibly change up for good.

Now that you know where Xur’s location is and what items he has available to purchase, head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for more in-depth help.