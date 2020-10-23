PS5 custom side plates are already appearing via third party vendors Players will be able to take the standard plates off of their PlayStation 5 and replace them with custom pieces.

When the PlayStation 5 was revealed, the console’s physical appearance immediately became a point of debate. While many praised the system for taking the look in a brand new direction, many were unhappy with the vertical, uneven tower design of the PS5. There were also players who felt the white aesthetic simply did not fit the PlayStation 5. Luckily, players will be able to take off the white plates of the PS5 and replace them with custom plates from third party vendors.

In early October, Sony released a PS5 teardown video that showed someone taking apart the PlayStation 5 console, detailing all of the parts within. This video revealed how simple it would be for players to remove the two white plates from the side of the console, catching the attention of fans. It also caught the attention of some third party manufacturers. Websites like PlateStation are creating and distributing custom side plates for the PS5. This includes colors like blue, red, and even black, if you want a more classic PlayStation look.

With so many fans being turned off by the all-white aesthetic of the PS5, there will surely be a huge market for custom side plates. With it being fairly easy to remove and replace the plates, we could see a situation similar to the faceplate on the Xbox 360. It will be interesting to see if Sony themselves begin to license and distribute alternate PS5 side plates if the demand becomes big enough.

After so much anticipation and buildup, we’re finally just weeks away from the launch of the PlayStation 5. The closer we get, the more news and info will begin to spill out. Stay tuned to Shacknews’ PlayStation 5 topic page for the latest updates on the next-gen console.