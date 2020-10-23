Microsoft Flight Simulator VR is coming to closed beta In a recent development update, Asobo Studio revealed it's beginning a closed beta for VR in Microsoft Flight Simulator, with Windows Mixed Reality users getting first crack soon.

2020’s Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a truly momentous occasion in advanced gaming. Between the sheer gorgeousness of the experience, the mapping of most of the globe, and the relaxing and yet also very technical nature of it, Asobo Studio has really made Microsoft Flight Simulator an incredible game. And it continues to be even more so. VR is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator and Asobo is going to be rolling out a closed beta for it starting with Windows Mixed Reality users as soon as next week.

Asobo Studio announced its plans for the closed beta Microsoft Flight Simulator VR rollout in a development update posted on the game’s website on October 22, 2020. According to the update, Wave 1 of the VR closed beta will be offered to Windows Mixed Reality players with emails allegedly going out as early as next week. There is also a Wave 2 planned to expand invitation to the closed beta to non-WMR VR testers, though its unknown when this extension would occur.

A look at Microsoft Flight Simulator’s development roadmap, also found in the posted update, reveals that the next major update to the game is coming on October 27, 2020. Given that Asobo said emails will be rolling out for the first VR testers next week, it feels like those emails should line up right along with the new update launch. After that, the next update has been charted for early November. There’s no telling if Wave 2 for expanded VR testers will roll out with that update, but that’s when we’ll likely hear more news on the matter.

With Microsoft Flight Simulator having expanded the scenery of Japan in its last update, we look forward to seeing what else Asobo Studio and Microsoft have up their sleeves this year, especially if it means we’ll be able to engage with it in VR soon. Stay tuned for full details on the update coming October 27.