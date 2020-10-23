New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 23, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night! You made it. That's another week of the year down. Can you feel it? It's almost holiday season, where the food is good and, hopefully, the company is great. But it's not all fun and games yet (alright, maybe it is), as we've still got November to get through, which is looking to be intense. How about we take a moment to read some of the articles posted on Shacknews today and then check out some memes?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's life

All topics are equal under Marc Rebillet's sick beats.

Blake's kitties

These are some sleepy kitties.

FBI is shocked

It's not just the FBI agent, I bet Google Home, Siri, and all the others are equally horrified.

Nosferatu is offended

Sorry, Nosferatu. Didn't mean to compare a monster to you.

Steam sales rule

Wait, what's going on here.

The Duke

This little documentary on Denise Chaudhari gives an insight into an important part of Xbox's history.

Among Us memes!

Simon Says is brutal.

Look at him dance!

One of these things is not like the others.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toe beans and ensuring his claws are in good shape. A combo of scratching posts and sharp teeth ensures a cat's rear claws stay trim, sharp, and husk-free. Remember to send us pictures of your pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola