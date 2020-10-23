Evening Reading - October 23, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night! You made it. That's another week of the year down. Can you feel it? It's almost holiday season, where the food is good and, hopefully, the company is great. But it's not all fun and games yet (alright, maybe it is), as we've still got November to get through, which is looking to be intense. How about we take a moment to read some of the articles posted on Shacknews today and then check out some memes?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Supraland review: It's a small world after all
- Hearthstone Duels impressions: Dungeon running for supremacy
- Young Horses co-founder speaks on crowdfunding & Bugsnax platform exclusivity
- Immortals Fenyx Rising hands-on preview: The hero's journey
- Shack Chat: What was your scariest moment in a video game?
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 23: Fallout's Bombs Drop Sale
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 23: PS4 Halloween Sale continues
- COD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught will be PlayStation exclusive until 2021
- Xbox Game Pass & xCloud could be packaged in a TV Stick format, says Phil Spencer
- PS5 custom side plates are already appearing via third party vendors
- Nintendo to begin selling Neon Blue & Red Joy-Cons individually in November
- Ghostrunner coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in 2021, free upgrades confirmed
- Apex Legends gets Steam release date, delayed on Switch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's life
All topics are equal under Marc Rebillet's sick beats.
Blake's kitties
These are some sleepy kitties.
FBI is shocked
It's not just the FBI agent, I bet Google Home, Siri, and all the others are equally horrified.
Nosferatu is offended
Sorry, Nosferatu. Didn't mean to compare a monster to you.
Steam sales rule
Wait, what's going on here.
The Duke
Denise Chaudhari was the first woman hired for the then-secret Xbox project, where she designed more than just the original "Duke" controller that launched with the system in 2001. Learn more in Andrew Borman's latest blog. https://t.co/AlAeZtUS4F pic.twitter.com/2H1RtrbEuq— The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) October 23, 2020
This little documentary on Denise Chaudhari gives an insight into an important part of Xbox's history.
Among Us memes!
Simon Says in a nutshell #AmongUs #LEGO pic.twitter.com/kMO5oh1gsc— Shram (@Shrampage) October 20, 2020
Simon Says is brutal.
People suggested me to make alt animation of lil purple guy dancing— CapJagged (@Jho7835) October 23, 2020
and here it is#AmongUs #Animation pic.twitter.com/AFAgfm8ebT
Look at him dance!
There’s an imposter among us 😳#amongus #Kirby pic.twitter.com/2u0Rz7lCDW— Jimie 💖💜💙 (@fanjimie) October 23, 2020
One of these things is not like the others.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 23, 2020.
Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toe beans and ensuring his claws are in good shape. A combo of scratching posts and sharp teeth ensures a cat's rear claws stay trim, sharp, and husk-free. Remember to send us pictures of your pets!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
