Evening Reading - October 22, 2020

G'day, Shacknews. It's your nighttime and my daytime. How crazy is that? You've finally made it to Friday Eve, though. And tomorrow? Well, in Australia we call it Pre-Saturday. Have you taken a moment to vote? Make sure you do that, it's rather important. Now, let's take a gander at some of the pieces written on Shacknews today and then look at some memes curated by the staff.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Slow Mo Guys

I really enjoy the content that Gavin and Dan put out. In this video, Gavin looks at sneezing, which, as he states, is a great topic considering the current pandemic.

Twitter made a small change

twitters making us do a whole workout just to retweet something now pic.twitter.com/z0Bx0ZeFKG — so-n-so (@sortaricardo) October 21, 2020

And the internet loses its collective mind.

AOC with the 1337 gamer skills

Can't believe it all started with Among Us.

Speaking of Among Us, have a meme

Blue's learned how to possess people.

Lola's thoughs

Hey Lola, what do you think of Twitter beefs? pic.twitter.com/LZy9x3rTRn — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 22, 2020

She raises some cogent talking points.

Asif gives names

I am making up first names for people on the Shacknews Chatty when I reply. So far I have called a Shacker Jerry and another one Chet today. pic.twitter.com/ltjFLvrcRF — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 22, 2020

Have you received your new name yet?

Pog?

Or not pog?

ICE T is a legend

This man knows how to Twitter.

Have another photo of Lola

So much Lola in one Evening Reading! She's working her way back in!

Here's a photo of Rad to warm your heart. In this image, he's eagerly awaiting some kitty biscuits he has before bed.

