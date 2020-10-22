New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 22, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

G'day, Shacknews. It's your nighttime and my daytime. How crazy is that? You've finally made it to Friday Eve, though. And tomorrow? Well, in Australia we call it Pre-Saturday. Have you taken a moment to vote? Make sure you do that, it's rather important. Now, let's take a gander at some of the pieces written on Shacknews today and then look at some memes curated by the staff.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Slow Mo Guys

I really enjoy the content that Gavin and Dan put out. In this video, Gavin looks at sneezing, which, as he states, is a great topic considering the current pandemic.

Twitter made a small change

And the internet loses its collective mind.

AOC with the 1337 gamer skills

Can't believe it all started with Among Us.

Speaking of Among Us, have a meme

Blue's learned how to possess people. 

Lola's thoughs

She raises some cogent talking points.

Asif gives names

Have you received your new name yet?

Pog?

Or not pog?

ICE T is a legend

This man knows how to Twitter.

Have another photo of Lola

So much Lola in one Evening Reading! She's working her way back in!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to warm your heart. In this image, he's eagerly awaiting some kitty biscuits he has before bed.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola