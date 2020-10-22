Evening Reading - October 22, 2020

G'day, Shacknews. It's your nighttime and my daytime. How crazy is that? You've finally made it to Friday Eve, though. And tomorrow? Well, in Australia we call it Pre-Saturday. Have you taken a moment to vote? Make sure you do that, it's rather important. Now, let's take a gander at some of the pieces written on Shacknews today and then look at some memes curated by the staff.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Best PS4 games of 2020
- Not For Resale documentary impressions: Into a new age
- Kojima Productions' next game is in development
- Tesla begins rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software
- Mountaintop is being nerfed in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Guilty Gear Strive will feature cross-play for PS4 & PS5, but not PC
- Epic Games Store's Halloween sale features some spooky low prices
- Google Stadia manages to trend on Twitter on heels of employee's hot take
- Tom Holland shares a first look at him as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie
- TimTheTatman's epic Fall Guys failures & eventual success got an ESPN Esports special
- Fuser reveals first 25 DLC songs as it goes gold
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light comes to Switch this December
- Sony confirms Disney+, Netflix, and other entertainment apps on PS5 at launch
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' The Tale of Iyo raid will launch on October 30
- Rambo draws first blood in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate trailer
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Slow Mo Guys
I really enjoy the content that Gavin and Dan put out. In this video, Gavin looks at sneezing, which, as he states, is a great topic considering the current pandemic.
Twitter made a small change
twitters making us do a whole workout just to retweet something now pic.twitter.com/z0Bx0ZeFKG— so-n-so (@sortaricardo) October 21, 2020
And the internet loses its collective mind.
AOC with the 1337 gamer skills
AOC moment #37 pic.twitter.com/HB2QgjFQUD— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 23, 2020
Can't believe it all started with Among Us.
Speaking of Among Us, have a meme
October 22, 2020
Blue's learned how to possess people.
Lola's thoughs
Hey Lola, what do you think of Twitter beefs? pic.twitter.com/LZy9x3rTRn— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 22, 2020
She raises some cogent talking points.
Asif gives names
I am making up first names for people on the Shacknews Chatty when I reply. So far I have called a Shacker Jerry and another one Chet today. pic.twitter.com/ltjFLvrcRF— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 22, 2020
Have you received your new name yet?
Pog?
The things I do for @BrydenKeks 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/6KuXG5pAeV— Steph 💜 (@maplethistles) October 22, 2020
Or not pog?
ICE T is a legend
Why I like Twitter.. And my ‘Dumbfuck Policy’ #FLTG pic.twitter.com/ioep5GURCv— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 22, 2020
This man knows how to Twitter.
Have another photo of Lola
October 22, 2020
So much Lola in one Evening Reading! She's working her way back in!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to warm your heart. In this image, he's eagerly awaiting some kitty biscuits he has before bed.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 22, 2020