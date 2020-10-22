New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 3

Come talk with Shacknews about movies, TV, collectibles, and more!
Donovan Erskine
1

Shacknews added to what was already a busy livestreaming schedule earlier this month with a brand new show. Titled Pop! Goes the Culture!, this show takes the focus away from games, as hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke discuss the latest and most fascinating stories in film, television, comics, and collectibles. We jokingly refer to it as millennial vs boomer, but technically speaking, it’s more along the lines of millennial vs gen z. Either way, join us today as we’ve got a fun lineup of topics to discuss!

Episode 3 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!: 

We’d love to extend a thanks to everybody that stops by and watches the show today. Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit of a departure from the content and subject matter you’re used to seeing on Shacknews, but it gives us as well as you a chance to talk about the other entertainment stuff that we love. If you really enjoy the show and are interested in supporting the channel, consider giving Shacknews your Prime Gaming subscription for the month.

There’s a lot to discuss and debate, so grab a snack, kick back, and enjoy the latest episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola