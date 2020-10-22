Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 3 Come talk with Shacknews about movies, TV, collectibles, and more!

Shacknews added to what was already a busy livestreaming schedule earlier this month with a brand new show. Titled Pop! Goes the Culture!, this show takes the focus away from games, as hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke discuss the latest and most fascinating stories in film, television, comics, and collectibles. We jokingly refer to it as millennial vs boomer, but technically speaking, it’s more along the lines of millennial vs gen z. Either way, join us today as we’ve got a fun lineup of topics to discuss!

Episode 3 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’d love to extend a thanks to everybody that stops by and watches the show today. Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit of a departure from the content and subject matter you’re used to seeing on Shacknews, but it gives us as well as you a chance to talk about the other entertainment stuff that we love. If you really enjoy the show and are interested in supporting the channel, consider giving Shacknews your Prime Gaming subscription for the month.

There’s a lot to discuss and debate, so grab a snack, kick back, and enjoy the latest episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!