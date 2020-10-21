Evening Reading - October 21, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You've made it halfway through the week. What a week it's been so far. Tell me, what do you do to refill the tank and push onwards through the rest of the week? Some weeks certainly feel like they take more out of you than others. I guess all we can do is try out beest (I still love that meme. Might post it again down below). So, how about we take a moment to check out some of the news and other content posted to Shacknews today? Then, we shall look at some funny videos and images.

Here I am, doing everything I can

I think this shall be my theme song for a while. This was posted back in April. Remember April? Far out, this year has just evaporated.

Presidential Debate

Seems pretty accurate.

The next Spider-Man game looks great

Spider-Man: Miles Morales fast travel looks wild on #PS5 pic.twitter.com/iBAqAQTdMk — DualShockers (@DualShockers) October 21, 2020

I always wonder what happens to the protagonist during those fast travel moments. Do they lose consciousness?

Silly bugs

Can't they see that the barriers are all in their mind? Oh... Am I a bug?

Gotta love giving EA a good ribbin'

Anakin 'bout to buy a hot new skin.

Dog Thoughts

'Tis an age-old philosophical problem.

Lovely photos

What would you photoshop into your favorite photos?

Wind of Change

Man, socialism, eh?

Magic Bean Juice

god inventing coffee pic.twitter.com/zA4T2rV6K1 — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) October 21, 2020

Get those magic beans, mix in some glass of wet, maybe heat it a bit, and, voila! Zoom Zooms.

Trying my beest

leaf me alone pic.twitter.com/ZN0Z4gyuGZ — j i s u 🐤 (@jisoupy) October 11, 2020

Me too, little bee. Me too.

It's Wednesday in America, which means we get a photo of Wednesday today! She's a bit tough to track down as she's so timid. But today I found her resting on one of the cats' cushions, enjoying some sunlight.

