Warhammer: Verimintide franchise celebrates 5 years with 555,555,555 kill challenge Fatshark's Vermintide franchise is celebrating its five-year anniversary by challenging players to cull millions of its ratty Skaven hordes in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for a big reward.

It’s wild to think that it’s already been five years since Fatshark hit launch on the first Warhammer: Vermintide. The game has since gathered a massive following of players and fans with its dark fantasy take on Left 4 Dead hordes of enemies, lengthy levels, and fun co-op play, even taking that momentum into Vermintide 2 and a host of DLC for it. Here we are five years later, and Fatshark has a surprise for us on its birthday. If players can just kill 555,555,555 enemies before November, they’ll get a sweet reward.

Fatshark announced Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s birthday shenanigans in an anniversary Steam developer post on October 21, 2020. In celebration of the five-year anniversary, players can enjoy a number of birthday activities. From October 21 to 25 in particular, completing just one mission will score you an Obese Megalodon hat for use on all heroes. Moreover, there’s a discount on a large swath of Vermintide 2 anniversary bundles - a 75% discount to be precise. Perhaps most importantly, from now to November 1, players can engage in the challenge to slay 555,555,555 Pact Sworn enemies in Vermintide 2, the counter for which is live on the game’s website.

Roughly 5 years ago we released Vermintide, and during 2018 we released Vermintide 2, and we have created so many amazing memories throughout the years!



CEO @fs_martin shares one of his favorite memories of @VermintideGame. What's yours? #VermintideMemory pic.twitter.com/okL8ZdIM0r — FATSHARK 🦈 (@fatsharkgames) October 21, 2020

Fatshark’s birthday shenanigans are a two-tier challenge in Warhammer: Vermintide 2. At 300,000,005 kills, players will earn themselves a triple XP weekend. If by November 1, 2020, players can net 555,555,555 kills in the game, Fatshark will double up and offer back to back triple XP weekends for the feat. The kills are all that matters. It doesn’t matter if you succeed or fail in a mission.

Fatshark knows and appreciates that Vermintide players still have a lot of love for the game. Despite recently announcing Warhammer 40K: Darktide for Xbox Series X, PC, and later on PS5 in 2021, the developer has also promised that content will continue to be developed for Vermintide. Be sure to watch as the developers go live on October 23 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on the Fatshark Twitch channel to look back at the franchise so far and possibly reveal something new.

Now the Skaven and Chaos warriors aren’t going to kill themselves (for the most part), so if you’re looking for a boost in XP, be sure to jump into Vermintide 2 ahead of November 1 and do your part to add to the 555,555,555 body count!