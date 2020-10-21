Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 12

I'd like to say thank you to all the Shackers out there that have made the Stevetendo show a success the first month of it's existence as well as accepting it into the Shacknews lineup of great programming. That being said, tonight on the show we'll be continuing our Super Mario RPG playthrough, taking on the ghost ship and pirate shark, Jonathan "Johnny" Jones. Will I be able to skin this shark or will he make me walk the plank?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m PDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m PDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.