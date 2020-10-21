New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 12

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
1

I'd like to say thank you to all the Shackers out there that have made the Stevetendo show a success the first month of it's existence as well as accepting it into the Shacknews lineup of great programming. That being said, tonight on the show we'll be continuing our Super Mario RPG playthrough, taking on the ghost ship and pirate shark, Jonathan "Johnny" Jones. Will I be able to skin this shark or will he make me walk the plank?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m PDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m PDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola