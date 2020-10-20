Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's PC specs are probably better than yours Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the state of Minnesota jumped on her PC to join AOC on Twitch to help encourage young people to vote. Our big takeaway? Her PC is probably better than yours.

If you're a part of the so-called "PC Master Race," you're constantly on the hunt for the best possible gaming rig. We know that we are here at Shacknews and both its staff and its community is always looking for the best and brightest machine to carry us into the next frontier of PC gaming. Ilhan Omar, the freshman Congresswoman from the state of Minnesota, obviously has more important matters to attend to on a daily basis, but even politicians eventually clock out. And for Omar, she goes home to what looks like a beast of a gaming setup.

Posting specs:



Omar posted her custom PC on Twitter earlier tonight while she joined Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch for a few rounds of Among Us. The goal is to try and encourage young people to vote in the Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 3. But as she notes herself, just looking at her setup, she's already winning.

For those who can't see the Tweet embedded above, here are the Congresswoman's PC specs:

Intel Core i7-10700K

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Super

G.Skill TridentZ RGB 32GB

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe main

6TB SSD storage

Corsair iCUE H100i AIO

NZXT H510i case

Let's face it. For a lot of readers looking at that, she's probably rocking a better gaming PC than most people. Let's compare her machine to somebody else's, like... I don't know... mine. Here are some of my PC specs:

Intel Core i5-4690K

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB

Western Digital BLACK SERIES 1TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive

1TB HDD storage

Fractal Design Core 2500 ATX Mid Tower Case

Corsair CX 500W ATX Power Supply

They're not bad, but they're not Ilhan Omar, who has some top-of-the-line stuff here. The big takeaway from this story is that there's a lot of (well-deserved) negativity surrounding the older generation of politicians. But the new class? They seem pretty alright. It's not everyday you see an actual elected official touting their high-end PC and it's a nice change from... oh, let's just use a random example... Donald Trump and his continued demonization of video games.

Ilhan Omar is playing Among Us right now with AOC over on Twitch. If you miss the show, don't worry. It probably won't be the last time either one graces us with their gaming PCs.