Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 gets new Skill Battle trailer The game's latest trailer showcases the new Skill Battle mode ahead of its December release.

The ultimate puzzle crossover game is taking it to the next level for its big sequel. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is heading for a release this holiday season and publisher Sega is ramping up the hype train. To celebrate the opening of digital pre-orders, Sega has launched an all-new trailer for the game.

The biggest new feature of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is Skill Battle. This mode pits a pair of 3-member teams against each other. Assembling the teams will require some strategy and each member has unique skills that will be deployed during the match. Selecting teammates with complementary skills will be key to achieving a victory. When Puyos are popped or lines are cleared, the garbage is sent over to the opposing team’s board. Falling garbage causes HP damage and when the HP meter reaches zero, the team is eliminated.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will also launch with a variety of online modes and features, including:

Puzzle Leagues: Looking for a challenge? Puzzle League offers you specialized platforms for high-level competition: Puzzle League (free choice of Puyo Puyo or Tetris), Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League, and Skill Battle League.

Free Play: Fans of a more casual experience will enjoy Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2’s Free Play online modes. Play with up to four players across Versus, Skill Battle, Swap, Fusion, Party, and Big Bang modes, with customizable match settings. Create a room and invite your friends to play!

Challenge Rank: You can share and compare scores with players around the world for various Challenge Modes, including Endless Fever, Endless Puyo, Tiny Puyo, Sprint, Marathon, and Ultra. Leaderboards will let you show off your own top score and you’ll be able to take stock of the competition.

The fun kicks off on December 8, 2020, when Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 officially launches. The game will be available on Xbox One, Series X/S, PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.