Evening Reading - October 20, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. Can you believe it's Monday Part 2 already? Then tomorrow it's Hump Day, followed by Friday Eve. This week is all lined up and ready for you to knock it down. We're rapidly approaching the end of the month, so make sure you take the time to register to vote and then get out and vote or send in your vote - whichever one works for you. Now, let's have a read of some of today's news.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

huge if true

nov 11 on @netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/i0OCy9gRoL — Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) October 20, 2020

Australian's everywhere are getting excited. Aunty Donna has made it big. If you haven't heard anything about Aunty Donna, the only thing you have to remember is: Don't get in the kiln.

Among Us Maccas Edition

Seems a bit much. How would you even vote the nuggets out? Would they be able to plead their case? Does voting them out mean you eat them? I don't think this person has thought this through.

By far the best thing I’ve seen on the internet 😂 pic.twitter.com/4TUM8C54mA — Courtney 🤘🏼☀️ (@coco_lewis15) October 19, 2020

Orange is very sus. He's been pretending to do tasks and actively killing other crewmates. Vote him out.

Morning Anxiety

me: *wakes up with a ton of anxiety, already shaking*



also me: perhaps.... several cups of coffee? — dirt prince (@pant_leg) October 20, 2020

Coffee will certainly help take the edge off.

Zombies are scary, y'all

[watching the walking dead]



me: u know I think I’d do really well in the zombie uprising



wife: today u ran away from a fly cause “maybe he know a bee” — m@thew (@TweetPotato314) October 20, 2020

Also, I hope your cardio is in-check. Remember, it's the first rule of Zombieland.

AOC is now an influencer

The power of Among Us has no limits.

Halo 3 was a wild time

halo 3 was peak gamer fuel pic.twitter.com/XZBnJyZVBm — Dillon Skiffington (@Skiffington_) October 20, 2020

Mountain Dew promotions aside, remember the Believe mockumentaries? That was some incredible marketing.

The year you were born

Which words first appeared in print the year you were born?



Time travel with us:https://t.co/eX0PXxhe15 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 19, 2020

This is a fun little thing! The first time "World Wide Web" was in print was the year I was born. Wild to think that's such a dated phrase.

Ozzie's having a rough time

Spectrum Ultra speed, baby!



Look at what you're charging me an extra $20 a month for, @Ask_Spectrum! pic.twitter.com/4zoQcCwbyf — Ozzie Mejia (Socially Distant) (@Ozz_Mejia) October 20, 2020

Man, I really feel for Ozzie. Those speeds are deplorable. I don't know what's going on over in the States, but this is messed up.

Disco Elysium is excellent

The chair you're sitting on has got to be the most uncomfortable chair in the world. It's *violating* your backside. — Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) October 20, 2020

This is your reminder to sit up straight and have some water. Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's still on sale on Steam.

