Evening Reading - October 20, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. Can you believe it's Monday Part 2 already? Then tomorrow it's Hump Day, followed by Friday Eve. This week is all lined up and ready for you to knock it down. We're rapidly approaching the end of the month, so make sure you take the time to register to vote and then get out and vote or send in your vote - whichever one works for you. Now, let's have a read of some of today's news.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain review: Dust and shards
- Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust lawsuit
- Google announces Stadia Three Days of Demos
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle brings 64-player battle royale to Stadia
- Alleged Twitch DMCA takedowns follow the beta launch of Soundtrack
- Super Meat Boy Forever will debut new gameplay, but no release date, tonight on Twitch
- Fallout 76 is free to play until October 26 for Bombs Drop Day
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection runs at 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Story Trailer brings back a Baroness with icy vengeance in mind
- Take a Bugsnax personality quiz to see what Grumpus you'd be
- Young Horses played Pokemon Snap to explore Bugsnax's very early mechanics
- Microsoft and SpaceX partner to use Azure with Starlink satellite
- Fans asked about Psychonauts 2 mental worlds, so Double Fine punished us with a teeth tunnel
- The Sims 4 vacations with Snowy Escape expansion in November
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate NA Online Open for October begins this weekend
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Aunty Donna
huge if true— Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) October 20, 2020
nov 11 on @netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/i0OCy9gRoL
Australian's everywhere are getting excited. Aunty Donna has made it big. If you haven't heard anything about Aunty Donna, the only thing you have to remember is: Don't get in the kiln.
Among Us Maccas Edition
Seems a bit much. How would you even vote the nuggets out? Would they be able to plead their case? Does voting them out mean you eat them? I don't think this person has thought this through.
By far the best thing I’ve seen on the internet 😂 pic.twitter.com/4TUM8C54mA— Courtney 🤘🏼☀️ (@coco_lewis15) October 19, 2020
Orange is very sus. He's been pretending to do tasks and actively killing other crewmates. Vote him out.
Morning Anxiety
me: *wakes up with a ton of anxiety, already shaking*— dirt prince (@pant_leg) October 20, 2020
also me: perhaps.... several cups of coffee?
Coffee will certainly help take the edge off.
Zombies are scary, y'all
[watching the walking dead]— m@thew (@TweetPotato314) October 20, 2020
me: u know I think I’d do really well in the zombie uprising
wife: today u ran away from a fly cause “maybe he know a bee”
Also, I hope your cardio is in-check. Remember, it's the first rule of Zombieland.
AOC is now an influencer
Lola when I asked her if she wanted to watch @AOC on Twitch.https://t.co/FFhvWmwsC3 #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/HDf6ok1Ezm— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 21, 2020
The power of Among Us has no limits.
Halo 3 was a wild time
halo 3 was peak gamer fuel pic.twitter.com/XZBnJyZVBm— Dillon Skiffington (@Skiffington_) October 20, 2020
Mountain Dew promotions aside, remember the Believe mockumentaries? That was some incredible marketing.
The year you were born
Which words first appeared in print the year you were born?— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 19, 2020
Time travel with us:https://t.co/eX0PXxhe15
This is a fun little thing! The first time "World Wide Web" was in print was the year I was born. Wild to think that's such a dated phrase.
Ozzie's having a rough time
Spectrum Ultra speed, baby!— Ozzie Mejia (Socially Distant) (@Ozz_Mejia) October 20, 2020
Look at what you're charging me an extra $20 a month for, @Ask_Spectrum! pic.twitter.com/4zoQcCwbyf
Man, I really feel for Ozzie. Those speeds are deplorable. I don't know what's going on over in the States, but this is messed up.
Disco Elysium is excellent
The chair you're sitting on has got to be the most uncomfortable chair in the world. It's *violating* your backside.— Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) October 20, 2020
This is your reminder to sit up straight and have some water. Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's still on sale on Steam.
