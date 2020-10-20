New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 20, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews. Can you believe it's Monday Part 2 already? Then tomorrow it's Hump Day, followed by Friday Eve. This week is all lined up and ready for you to knock it down. We're rapidly approaching the end of the month, so make sure you take the time to register to vote and then get out and vote or send in your vote - whichever one works for you. Now, let's have a read of some of today's news.

Aunty Donna

Australian's everywhere are getting excited. Aunty Donna has made it big. If you haven't heard anything about Aunty Donna, the only thing you have to remember is: Don't get in the kiln.

Among Us Maccas Edition

Seems a bit much. How would you even vote the nuggets out? Would they be able to plead their case? Does voting them out mean you eat them? I don't think this person has thought this through.

Orange is very sus. He's been pretending to do tasks and actively killing other crewmates. Vote him out.

Morning Anxiety

Coffee will certainly help take the edge off.

Zombies are scary, y'all

Also, I hope your cardio is in-check. Remember, it's the first rule of Zombieland.

AOC is now an influencer

The power of Among Us has no limits.

Halo 3 was a wild time

Mountain Dew promotions aside, remember the Believe mockumentaries? That was some incredible marketing.

The year you were born

This is a fun little thing! The first time "World Wide Web" was in print was the year I was born. Wild to think that's such a dated phrase.

Ozzie's having a rough time

Man, I really feel for Ozzie. Those speeds are deplorable. I don't know what's going on over in the States, but this is messed up.

Disco Elysium is excellent

This is your reminder to sit up straight and have some water. Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's still on sale on Steam.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Have a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He's fast asleep here, as he is known to be throughout the day. Ah, to live life as a cat.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

