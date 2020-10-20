Unboxing & Review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector's Edition We got our hands on the Collector's Edition for the latest ESO expansion and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Six years after its initial release, The Elder Scrolls Online is still going strong. ZeniMax Online Studios continue to supply the game’s growing player base with new content and updates. One of the game’s latest expansions, Greymoor, took players back to the beloved nation of Skyrim. ZeniMax sent us the Collector’s Edition for Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, so we unboxed and reviewed it over on our YouTube channel. Please, take a look.

The Collector’s Edition is rather large, coming in a tall box. Inside, players will find an assortment of ESO goodies. The Collector’s Edition comes with several codes for a slew of digital in-game rewards for players to redeem. This includes the Death Hound Mount, the Death Hound Pet, Skyrim Emote Pack, Swordthane Outfit Style, and the Orb of Magnus Memento. Players will also receive a free month of ESO Plus, a service that provides additional in-game rewards and benefits.

As for the physical bonuses, the Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition comes with a map of western Skyrim, a collectible steelbook case, and four unique collectible coins. These coins represent different locations in the world of The Elder Scrolls. This includes Summerset, Marrowind, Skyrim, and Elsweyr. Each coin is made of solid metal and is finely detailed.

Most likely the biggest takeaway from the ESO: Greymoor Collector’s Edition is the huge 12-inch Vampire Lord statue. The statue is incredibly durable, made out of a soft plastic. Unfortunately, the paint job and use of material can make the statue feel a bit washed out.

Fans can grab their own copy of the Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition online at various retailers for $130 USD. For more in-depth unboxings, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube page.